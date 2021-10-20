Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
20.10.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Welcomes DelfinGroup to the Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 20, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the shares of AS DelfinGroup (short name: DGR), a Latvian
technology-based financial service company that offers consumer focused finance
and pawn services, were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List by Nasdaq Riga as
of today, October 20, 2021.
The listing of DelfinGroup's shares follows an initial public offering (IPO)
which ended on October 14. In the IPO the company raised EUR 8.09 million. A
total of 5,927 investors (including 10 institutional investors) took part in
the IPO. The investor breakdown by country was: 77% from Estonia, 19% from
Latvia, 3% from Lithuania, and 1% from other countries. Investors subscribed to
5,319,594 new shares in the IPO. The vast majority of the offered shares, 98%,
were acquired by retail investors, showing the continuing development of retail
investment culture in the Baltics. LHV Bank and the law firm?Eversheds
Sutherland Bitans were acting as DelfinGroup IPO advisors. 

"The listing of the shares of DelfinGroup will be a great addition to Nasdaq
Riga and the Baltic Main List," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq
Riga and Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. "DelfinGroup has experienced a
vigorous growth since it listed its first bonds on the Nasdaq Baltic market in
2014. Today DelfinGroup is entering a new development phase and we wish the
company all the best as their journey as a public company begins." 

"DelfinGroup is a company which provides much needed and high-quality services
to our large and growing customer base. With the IPO we have raised additional
capital and attracted a large base of investors. We believe it will result in a
good synergy beneficial for the company, our customers as well as investors. As
a result of the IPO, the company has entered new phase of its strategic
development," said Didzis Admidinš, the Chairman of the Management Board of
DelfinGroup. 

About DelfinGroup
AS DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial service company that
was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA.
The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans for
senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of
pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. The
company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2020, the company's
net loan portfolio grew to EUR 34.6 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 9.3
million, with profits before income tax for dividends of EUR 4.65 million. Read
more: www.delfingroup.lv/home 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on Linkedin, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 






     NASDAQ MEDIA CONTACT:
     Dace Bulte
     +371 67 212 431
     dace.bulte@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
