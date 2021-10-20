Nasdaq Welcomes DelfinGroup to the Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 20, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the shares of AS DelfinGroup (short name: DGR), a Latvian technology-based financial service company that offers consumer focused finance and pawn services, were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List by Nasdaq Riga as of today, October 20, 2021. The listing of DelfinGroup's shares follows an initial public offering (IPO) which ended on October 14. In the IPO the company raised EUR 8.09 million. A total of 5,927 investors (including 10 institutional investors) took part in the IPO. The investor breakdown by country was: 77% from Estonia, 19% from Latvia, 3% from Lithuania, and 1% from other countries. Investors subscribed to 5,319,594 new shares in the IPO. The vast majority of the offered shares, 98%, were acquired by retail investors, showing the continuing development of retail investment culture in the Baltics. LHV Bank and the law firm?Eversheds Sutherland Bitans were acting as DelfinGroup IPO advisors. "The listing of the shares of DelfinGroup will be a great addition to Nasdaq Riga and the Baltic Main List," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. "DelfinGroup has experienced a vigorous growth since it listed its first bonds on the Nasdaq Baltic market in 2014. Today DelfinGroup is entering a new development phase and we wish the company all the best as their journey as a public company begins." "DelfinGroup is a company which provides much needed and high-quality services to our large and growing customer base. With the IPO we have raised additional capital and attracted a large base of investors. We believe it will result in a good synergy beneficial for the company, our customers as well as investors. As a result of the IPO, the company has entered new phase of its strategic development," said Didzis Admidinš, the Chairman of the Management Board of DelfinGroup. About DelfinGroup AS DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial service company that was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2020, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 34.6 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 9.3 million, with profits before income tax for dividends of EUR 4.65 million. Read more: www.delfingroup.lv/home About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on Linkedin, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. NASDAQ MEDIA CONTACT: Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com