Mittwoch, 20.10.2021
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2021 | 09:05
CalibreScientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Acquires Reagecon, an Irish Manufacturer and Distributor of Physical and Chemical Standards, Certified Reference Materials, Consumables, Chemicals, and Equipment

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Reagecon, a manufacturer and distributor of physical and chemical standards, certified reference materials, reagents, consumables, chemicals, and equipment. With its headquarters in Shannon, Ireland, Reagecon establishes a strategic Irish hub for Calibre Scientific, further enhancing its fast-growing international presence.

Through this acquisition, Calibre Scientific adds an innovative manufacturer with an extensive, high-quality product portfolio of over 10,000 products across 54 product families to its portfolio, which is a testament to the deep technical capabilities of Reagecon's dedicated employee base. In addition, Reagecon distributes an extensive range of laboratory consumables, equipment, and chemicals from third-party manufacturers, enabling the Company to become a one-stop shop for all of its customers' needs. Reagecon has long-standing, direct relationships with blue-chip market leaders in pharmaceutical, food, beverage, environmental, petrochemical, and industrial end-markets within Ireland, and has distribution reach into over 175 countries.

"The manufacturing, technical, and regulatory expertise and capabilities at Reagecon are world-class," said Ben Travis, Calibre Scientific's Chief Executive Officer. "This opens up amazing opportunities for both Calibre Scientific and Reagecon as we look to build upon Reagecon's proud tradition of product innovation and combine it with the global scale and capabilities of Calibre Scientific."

"This is a significant leap forward for Reagecon," said John Barron, Founder and Managing Director of Reagecon. "We are all excited to combine forces with the Calibre Scientific team, which has strategically built an impressive platform with expertise across a broad set of product categories, end markets, and geographies, making them an invaluable partner for Reagecon's global customer base."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of 19 life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to grow, further expanding its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
