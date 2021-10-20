- (PLX AI) - Husqvarna consensus estimates should rise about 3% after the company beat expectations in the third quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- • Kepler has a buy rating on Husqvarna, with a price target of SEK 135
- • Shares gained 1% in early trading after Q3 beat on sales and EBIT on the back of strong performance from robotic mowers and professional chain saws
- • Expectations were for a strong Q3 report and Husqvarna delivered that and some, Carnegie said
- • There should also be some relief that Husqvarna has managed supply chain disruptions and higher input costs well: Carnegie
- • The Q3 beat had a good quality and will also lead to revisions of 2022 consensus numbers, SEB said
HUSQVARNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de