- (PLX AI) - Kuehne+Nagel shares slipped 1.3% despite another strong earnings beat, as traders took profit at the open.
- • The company reported revenue more than doubling in both Air and Sea units, and said tight markets will continue, which should mean upside risk to consensus, analysts said
- • The Sea unit posted impressive performance, while Air demand supported high yields, although volumes in the unit were a bit below estimates, Bank of America analysts said
- • BofA rates K+N neutral, with price target CHF 400
KUEHNE & NAGEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de