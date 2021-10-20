Piedrahita expands QED's London office, European reach

QED Investors, a leading global venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies, today announced it has hired Alexandra (Ale) Piedrahita.

Prior to joining QED, Piedrahita was a senior associate with Los Angeles-based venture firm March Capital, an early growth, B2B fund where she focused on fintech strategy, with a particular emphasis on infrastructure.

"Across the U.K. we are seeing significant growth in deal flow from pre-seed to growth-stage companies," said QED Investors Co-Founder and Managing Partner Nigel Morris. "As we expand, we are delighted to have Ale on board. She brings a wealth of talent, energy and a truly global outlook and she will prove invaluable in helping us drive our business forward.

"Similar to the roaring fintech tailwinds throughout the U.K., QED is seeing a similar increase in the total value of investments into companies across continental Europe, driven by consumer fintech adoption and online banking penetration. Ale will play a pivotal role in helping QED embrace these burgeoning opportunities."

Piedrahita received her MBA from London Business School, which she pursued to transition into fintech venture capital. During her MBA, she also spent six months at Balderton Capital, a European Series A venture fund.

Prior to attending LBS, she spent three years in the private equity industry at Ares Management, based in New York. At Ares, she worked on their corporate strategy and private debt teams. She received her BS from Georgetown University, where she majored in political economy.

"I am thrilled to be joining the QED team," said Piedrahita. "Working with Yusuf Özdalga in the London office, I look forward to expanding QEDs reach within the U.K. and Europe and continuing to support our fantastic portfolio companies. QED brings differentiated and truly value-add capital to the early stage fintech ecosystem, and I am proud to be a part of the team."

Outside of work, Piedrahita is passionate about the outdoors, and she enjoys surfing, skiing, and hiking. She loves Latin food and music, owed partly to her Colombian and Brazilian backgrounds. She grew up between London and Spain and is excited to return to Europe with QED.

Founded in 2007, QED Investors has invested in more than 150 companies, including 21 unicorns, and has more than $3.8 billion under management. Last month, QED announced it had closed a substantially oversubscribed $1.05 billion fund, including $550 million in QED Fund VII for early stage investments and $500 million in a new Growth Fund.

QED Investors' U.K. portfolio includes ClearScore, Wagestream, Capitalise, Rest Less and Weavr. Its European investments include Klarna in Sweden, Wayflyer in Dublin and Payhawk in Bulgaria.

QED Investors is a global leading boutique venture capital firm based in Alexandria, Va. Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED Investors is focused on investing in early stage, disruptive financial services companies in the U.S., U.K., Latin America and Southeast Asia. QED Investors is dedicated to building great businesses and uses a unique, hands-on approach that leverages our partners' decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience, helping their companies achieve breakthrough growth. Notable investments include AvidXchange, Bitso, ClearScore, Current, Creditas, Credit Karma, GreenSky, Kavak, Klarna, Konfio, Loft, Mission Lane, Nubank, QuintoAndar, Remitly and SoFi.

