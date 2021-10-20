UK electricity retailers are ramping up their efforts to sign power purchase agreements for PV projects.On the back of high wholesale prices, U.K. electricity retailers are intensifying efforts to sign power purchase agreements with solar projects. Online PPA brokerage Renewable Exchange has reported the development, noting that 130 MW of solar PPAs have been signed in the last week alone. Shortfalls in the supply of natural gas and challenging wind power generation conditions have resulted in high and highly fluctuating wholesale power prices in the United Kingdom. As a result, Renewable Exchange ...

