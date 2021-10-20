Square Marketing and Square Loyalty are the latest products to expand Square's connected ecosystem in the UK

Square has announced two new tools in the UK to help businesses grow their sales and engage customers with just a few clicks. The two tools, Square Marketing and Square Loyalty, are now available as separate subscriptions for UK businesses of all types and sizes.

Square Marketing helps businesses reach customers at the right time and all in one place. The tool allows businesses to create, send, and track email marketing campaigns in minutes -- from one-time email blasts to personalised automations -- expanding customer reach and helping sellers gain key business insights with analytics.

Businesses can also now build a loyalty program in minutes with the launch of Square Loyalty. This new to market tool can help turn one-time visitors into regulars and increase repeat visits. It's easy to set up a customised loyalty program that rewards customers both in-store and online.

"Square is helping its sellers bring more value to their customers by expanding the ecosystem of products and services in the UK," said Saumil Mehta, General Manager of Customers and Square Point of Sale. "Sellers are increasingly turning to Square as the one-stop-shop to run every part of their business, from payments and online commerce to inventory, team management, loyalty programs and more. We're excited to be helping them on the road to recovery with the addition of these new tools that help sellers retain and re-engage their customers.

This double-product launch aims to further level the playing field for businesses of all types and sizes, as it provides all businesses with easy-to-use, powerful marketing tools that have typically only been used by big businesses. Along with Square products already available to UK sellers like Gift Cards, Square Marketing and Square Loyalty provide a whole suite of customer capability products that enable sellers to build the entire consumer lifecycle in one place.

"Square Marketing has helped us to streamline how we stay in touch with our clients," said Jack Wicks, Founder of Wicks Barbershop. "As a barber, we're always striving to increase our returning customer base. Using Square Marketing's easy-to-use email builder and customer directory, we stayed top-of-mind by sending the latest news and offers to our client base. In particular, we love the automatic email campaign feature which helps us communicate with our clients at the moments that matter most."

Square Marketing key features:

Drive buyer engagement ROI Square Marketing offers businesses a powerful tool to help grow their customer base, drive repeat visits, and increase buyer spend.

Square Marketing offers businesses a powerful tool to help grow their customer base, drive repeat visits, and increase buyer spend. Plan ahead, automate, and send Businesses can schedule or immediately send emails to customers by leveraging Square Marketing's automation capabilities, saving them time and effort.

Businesses can schedule or immediately send emails to customers by leveraging Square Marketing's automation capabilities, saving them time and effort. Measure campaign results Real-time tracking is available in the Square Marketing Dashboard around active campaigns, open and click through rates, as well as attributable sales.

"Square Loyalty has made managing our loyalty programme a lot easier," said Darren Richards, Founder of Montego Food Market "As it works both in-store and online, our customers never miss a chance to earn and redeem points this really helps us to drive repeat business to the store."

Square Loyalty key features:

Enable omnichannel selling Square Loyalty allows businesses to reward customers wherever they choose to purchase, whether that's in-store or online.

Square Loyalty allows businesses to reward customers wherever they choose to purchase, whether that's in-store or online. Drive visits and sales Businesses can encourage repeat customers through the implementation of a loyalty program.

Businesses can encourage repeat customers through the implementation of a loyalty program. Fully integrated Square Loyalty is built into businesses point-of-sale and website with no extra devices, logins, or paper punch cards needed.

"It's been a challenging couple of years for businesses and it's more important than ever for sellers to stand out from competitors and see the impact on their business," saidLizzie Barclay, Head of UK Marketing at Square "We've seen the demand for tools like Square Loyalty and Square Marketing build up for a while and we're delighted to be launching them into such an innovative and savvy market."

To find out more about Square Marketing businesses can visit https://squareup.com/gb/en/software/marketing and for Square Loyalty https://squareup.com/gb/en/software/loyalty

