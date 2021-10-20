Anzeige
20.10.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of Enefit Green AS shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-20 15:56 CEST --


According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on October 6, 2021, up to 270,609,800 shares with nominal value
of 1 euro (Enefit Green share, ISIN code: EE3100137985) will be listed on
Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


The aforementioned conditions are met as of 20.10.2021. Proceeding from the
above, 264,276,232 Enefit Green AS shares will be listed on the Baltic Main
List as of Thursday, October 21, 2021 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Enefit Green AS         
---------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name      EGR               
---------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code           EE3100137985          
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security 1 EUR              
---------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities      264,276,232           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      EGR1T              
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID          238464             
---------------------------------------------------------------
ICB classification       65101010 Alternative Electricity
---------------------------------------------------------------
List              Main List            
---------------------------------------------------------------

Enefit Green AS Prospectus and Summary in Estonian are attached to this
announcement. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

