Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of Enefit Green AS shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-20 15:56 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on October 6, 2021, up to 270,609,800 shares with nominal value of 1 euro (Enefit Green share, ISIN code: EE3100137985) will be listed on Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of 20.10.2021. Proceeding from the above, 264,276,232 Enefit Green AS shares will be listed on the Baltic Main List as of Thursday, October 21, 2021 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Enefit Green AS --------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name EGR --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code EE3100137985 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1 EUR --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 264,276,232 --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name EGR1T --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 238464 --------------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification 65101010 Alternative Electricity --------------------------------------------------------------- List Main List --------------------------------------------------------------- Enefit Green AS Prospectus and Summary in Estonian are attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021113