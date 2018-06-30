Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: ATHC Submits Legal Letter Covering 12/31/2018 - 6/30/2021 and Takes a Step Closer to "Current" Status with OTCiQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC), Has released a legal opinion letter covering 12/31/2018 - 6/30/2021, and takes another step closer to achieving "Current" status with OTCiq. ATHC a rapidly emerging leader in providing consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC announced it has taken another necessary step towards achieving "Current" status. We have provided a Legal Letter from our attorneys and continue to support the process and provide additional information as required by OTCiq in order to achieve our goals.

Once all the information submitted by the Company to OTC Markets has been reviewed, it is expected that ATHC will be upgraded to "Current Information" status. All documentation including financial statements and the required legal opinion are completed, and all fees have been paid and uploaded for its anticipated up-listing approval. The Company now awaits Yield Sign removal and further direction from OTC Markets.

In addition, Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation Announces Use of Social Media Sites for Corporate Disclosures effective November 1st. 2021.

While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Company website or to its Social Media accounts above is of a material nature, we believe some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages clients, resellers, investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares and to sign up for and regularly follow the Company's Social Media sites. Investors and others should also review the Company's public filings with https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ATHC/disclosure.

About ATHC

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

