East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
WKN: A2PYUV ISIN: CA78446Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: B04Q 
Frankfurt
20.10.21
16:50 Uhr
0,074 Euro
+0,023
+46,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.10.2021 | 22:08
The Power Play by The Market Herald Interviews SKRR Exploration Inc to Discuss Latest Drilling Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR Exploration Inc. to discuss their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:SKRR) provides drill program update

SKRR Exploration has completed a 12-hole drill program on its Manson Bay Gold Project in east-central Saskatchewan. Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR Exploration sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drilling results.

For the full interview with Sherman Dahl and to read more about the drilling results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Contact Information:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668938/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Interviews-SKRR-Exploration-Inc-to-Discuss-Latest-Drilling-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
