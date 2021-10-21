FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Thursday, Oktober 21st 2021
COMPANY EVENTS
06:30 CHE: Schindler, Q3
06:45 CHE: ABB, Q3 (Call 10.00 h)
06:50 DEU: Amadeus Fire AG, Q3
07:00 CHE: Zur Rose, Q3 Trading Update
07:00 DEU: SAP, Q3 detailed (Call 14.00 h)
07:00 DEU: Software, Q3 (Call 9.30 h)
07:00 DEU: Adva Optical, Q3
07:00 NLD: Randstad, Q3
07:20 SWE: Volvo AB, Q3
07:30 FRA: Pernod Ricard, Q1 Sales
08:00 FRA: Hermes, Q3 Sales
08:00 GBR: Barclays, Q3
08:00 GBR: Unilever, Q3 Sales
08:00 GBR: Rentokil Initial, Q3 Sales
08:00 GBR: Relx, Q3 Sales
08:00 GBR: Anglo American, Q3 Sales
12:00 USA: Dow, Q3
12:30 USA: AT&T, Q3
13:00 USA: American Airlines, Q3
13:30 USA: Ally Financial, Q3
17:45 FRA: Vivendi, Q3 Sales
18:00 FRA: L' Oréal, Q3 Sales
22:00 USA: Intel, Q3
COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED
AUS: Cimic Group, 9M Figures
DEU: Intershop, Q3
DEU: Berentzen, Q3
FRA: Atos, Q3 Sales
NLD: Just Eat Takeaway.com, Capital Markets Day
NOR: DNB ASA, Q3
SWE: Telia Company AB, Q3
SWE: Nordea, Q3
USA: Verizon Communications, Q3
USA: Danaher, Q3
USA: Mattel, Q3
USA: Valero Energy, Q3
USA: Snap, Q3
ECONOMIC DATA
06:30 NLD: Jobless Rate 09/21
08:00 JPN: machine tools orders 09/21 Final
08:45 FRA: Business Climate Indicator 10/&21
08:45 FRA: Producer Confidence 10/21
10:00 POL: Retail Sales 09/21
13:00 TUR: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision
14:30 USA: Initial jobless claims (Week)
14:30 USA: Philly Fed Index 10/21
16:00 USA: Leading Indicator 09/21
16:00 EUR: Consumer Confidence 10/21 (prel)
