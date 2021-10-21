

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) said trading for the Group in the first half of the year was in line with its expectations and full year outlook remains unchanged. The Group also announced the completion of the sale of Frazer-Nash.



For the first half of fiscal 2022, the headline financial performance, based on draft management accounts, shows revenue of 2.23 billion pounds with underlying operating profit of 115 million pounds. The Group's net debt at 30 September 2021 was 1.35 billion pounds based on the draft management accounts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

