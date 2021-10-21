Tier One Silver Inc.: Tier One Silver Applies for Drill Permit for Additional 200 Drill Holes at Curibaya Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for an extension of its drill permit at the Curibaya project in southern Peru to include the Cambaya target, where the best channel sample results have been received to-date (see Oct. 14, 2021 news release). The target is located northeast of the previously defined mineralized footprint and current drill program (Figure 1).

The extended permit would allow the Company to drill up to 200 holes from up to 20 new drill platforms, thereby increasing the total number of holes Tier One can drill at the Curibaya project to 240. Tier One anticipates its drill program at Cambaya to commence in Q2 2022, following the rainy season.

A Message from Peter Dembicki, President, CEO & Director:

"The Curibaya project has advanced considerably over the past six months and increased our confidence in the potential for a world-class silver discovery. The work we have done has resulted in a larger footprint of high-grade silver mineralization, seen in rock samples as well as the recent channel samples from the Cambaya target."

"The expanded permit gives us the ability to follow-up on current targets as well as aggressively test several new targets being identified in the Cambaya area. The permits are anticipated to be received in Q2 of next year."

Figure 1: Illustrates the location of the Cambaya target and feeder structures, the current drill permitted area and the planned expansion for the drill permit to allow the Company to drill the Cambaya target area in 2022.

Michael Henrichsen (Chief Geologist), P.Geo is the QP who assumes responsibility for the technical contents of this press release.

