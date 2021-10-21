Highlights include presentations by external authors studying the effects of concurrent Tumor Treating Fields and chemoradiation for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 15 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) will be featured at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2021 Annual Meeting from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27 in Chicago. External authors prepared five of the presentations, three of which include new data, reflecting continued interest in Novocure's proprietary TTFields platform within the radiation oncology community.

Two presentations will feature new data on the investigational use of concurrent TTFields and chemoradiation for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Another presentation will highlight new data on the effects of TTFields in combination with irradiation on human GBM cells.

"We and our partners are excited to present and see a variety of research on Tumor Treating Fields at ASTRO's 2021 Annual Meeting," said Dr. Ely Benaim, Novocure's Chief Medical Officer. "We appreciate the opportunity to continue our partnership with the radiation oncology community in working to establish Tumor Treating Fields as an important treatment for solid tumors. We look forward to participating in the exchange of scientific information at one of the premier meetings for radiation oncologists."

The following will be presented at the ASTRO 2021 Annual Meeting:

Poster Presentations

(2045) Mechanism of action of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with sorafenib for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Lead author: S. Davidi. Presenter: E. Dor-On. 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 24.

(2250) Comprehensive approaches to enhancing Tumor Treating Fields dose at the tumor. Lead author and presenter: Z. Bomzon. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 24.

(2251) Framework for dosimetry and treatment planning of TTFields. Lead author and presenter: Z. Bomzon. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 24.

(2252) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) treatment planning for a patient with astrocytoma in the spinal cord. Lead author and presenter: J. De Los Santos. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 24.

(2253) Creating computational models for planning TTFields treatment for tumors in the infratentorial brain. Lead author: Y. Glozman. Presenter: B. Berger. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 24.

(2257) Impact of model inaccuracy on dose estimation in TTFields therapy. Lead author and presenter: T. Marciano. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 24.

(2258) Treating spinal-cord tumors with TTFields a simulation study. Lead author and presenter: A. Naveh. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 24.

(2259) Segmentation of the upper torso for lung cancer TTFields treatment planning. Lead author: O. Peles. Presenter: B. Berger. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 24.

(2454) Tumor Treating Fields synergistically enhances cell death in non-small cell lung and pancreatic cancer cells treated with the combination of radiation and chemo agents that interfere with DNA replication fork stability. Lead author: N. Karanam. Presenter: M. Story. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 25.

(2504) Activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase/AKT/mTOR signaling confers resistance to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). Lead author: A. Klein-Goldberg. Presenter: M. Giladi. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 25.

(2960) Impact of Tumor Treating Fields on DNA damage repair in mesothelioma. Lead author: H. Mumblat. Presenter: E. Dor-On. 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct. 26.

(3252) SPARE trial: Scalp sparing radiation with concurrent temozolomide and Tumor Treating Fields (200 kHz) for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Lead author and presenter: R.C. Miller. 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 27.

(3255) Concurrent chemoradiation and Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields, 200 kHz) for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma may increase the rate of distant recurrence. Lead author: A. Ali. Presenter: M. Z. K. Niazi. 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 27.

(3264) Combination treatment of Irradiation and Tumor Treating Fields for human glioblastoma cells. Lead author and presenter: M. Stein. 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 27.

(3268) Concurrent TTFields (200 kHz) with chemoradiation for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma may increase the rate of pseudoprogression: analysis of a pilot clinical trial. Lead author and presenter: J. Taylor. 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 27.

All poster presentations will be held outside Room W375 in McCormick Place West.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

