Donnerstag, 21.10.2021
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
WKN: A2AKNC ISIN: SE0008216303 Ticker-Symbol: 66M 
Frankfurt
21.10.21
14:44 Uhr
0,141 Euro
-0,019
-11,64 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.10.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 533/21: New equity rights for trading, Clean Motion AB TO1 and TO2 (540/21)

The correction refers to the security names marked in bold below.

At the request of Clean Motion AB, Clean Motion AB equity rights will be traded
on First North as from October 22, 2021. 

Security name: Clean Motion AB TO1
Short name:   CLEMO TO1     
ISIN code:   SE0016786511    
Orderbook ID:  238388       

Terms:   Two (2) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new  
      share in Clean Motion AB. The subscription price when exercising the
      warrant is SEK 1.47 per share.                   
Subscript October 3, 2022-October 28, 2022                   
ion                                       
 period:                                    
Last    October 26, 2022                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      



Security name: Clean Motion AB TO2
Short name:   CLEMO TO2     
ISIN code:   SE0016786529    
Orderbook ID:  238389       

Terms:   Three (3) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new 
      share in Clean Motion AB. The subscription price when exercising the
      warrant is SEK 2.72 per share.                   
Subscript November 1, 2023-November 30, 2023                  
ion                                       
 period:                                    
Last    November 28, 2023                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB
on +46 8 503 000 50.
