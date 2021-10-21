Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clean Motion AB TO1 and TO2 (540/21)

At the request of Clean Motion AB, Clean Motion AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 22, 2021. Security name: Clean Motion AB TO1 Short name: CLEMO TO1 ISIN code: SE0016786511 Orderbook ID: 238388 Terms: Two (2) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Clean Motion AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant is SEK 1.47 per share. Subscript October 3, 2022-October 28, 2022 ion period: Last October 26, 2022 trading day: Security name: Clean Motion AB TO2 Short name: CLEMO TO2 ISIN code: SE0016786529 Orderbook ID: 238389 Terms: Three (3) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Clean Motion AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant is SEK 2.72 per share. Subscript November 1, 2023-November 30, 2023 ion period: Last November 28, 2023 trading day: This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.