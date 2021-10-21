Pre-Order ROCCAT's Latest Addition to its Award-Winning Keyboard Series Today and Maximize Your Arctic White Desktop Setup for More Mouse Movement

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today revealed its Arctic White version of the Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard, adding another option to its award-winningPC gaming keyboard series. ROCCAT unveiled its very first Vulcan mechanical keyboard featuring the Titan Tactile Switch in 2018 at Computex Taiwan, followed by the Titan Speed Switchin 2019. In September 2020, ROCCAT added new Titan Optical Switches and smaller tenkeyless design. Titan Optical Switches offer PC gamers a true competitive advantage, with keystrokes that register 40 times faster than classic mechanical switches, and with a lifespan twice as long. The Vulcan TKL Pro Whiteis the new tenkeyless version of the full-size Vulcan Pro. The Vulcan TKL Pro White's sleek design with silver brushed aluminum top plate and Arctic White keys is the perfect addition for gamers looking to maximize their Arctic White ROCCAT desktop setup for a bigger range of mouse movement. The Vulcan TKL White is available for pre-order today at www.roccat.com for a MSRP of $159.99 and will be available for purchase December 6, 2021 at participating retailers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005390/en/

ROCCAT'S Creator Partner SypherPK Showing ROCCAT's Award-winning Vulcan TKL Pro PC Gaming Keyboard That is Coming in Arctic White This December (Photo: Business Wire)

"It's been great to see the white tenkeyless Vulcan get so much positive feedback from our fans," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. "We actually revealed the Vulcan TKL Pro White for the first time in May by sneaking it into the background of the video announcing our partnership with SypherPK. After that we saw many requests for a white version, and we're always pleased to deliver what the community wants."

The Vulcan TKL Pro White, like the original Vulcan Pro, is the perfect combination of innovative design and technology, making it indispensable for gamers who demand reliability and performance. The Vulcan TKL Pro White features ROCCAT's latest Titan Optical Switch, which actuate and deliver a ridiculous level of speed and responsiveness while retaining the signature mechanical keystroke feel. ROCCAT's Titan Optical Switches also last longer than standard mechanical switches, doubling their lifecycle to 100 million keystrokes. The Vulcan TLK Pro White's sleek silver aluminium plate also reinforces the keyboard for extra strength and durability and gives the keyboard its unique signature look.

The smaller tenkeyless form factor lets gamers play in a more natural, comfortable position and opens the possibility for a bigger range of mouse movements. The keyboard's smaller design and detachable braided USB-C cable also make it the perfect companion for gamers who are on the go and in need of consistent performance. Its low-profile keys offer a flat hand position leading to less fatigue over long periods of gaming or typing, and for added functionality the Vulcan TKL Pro White has mixer-style audio controls.

To complete its stylish look, the Vulcan TKL Pro White includes ROCCAT's AIMO lighting system and offers a vivid illumination aesthetic through the transparent key housing of the Titan Optical Switch. The Vulcan TKL Pro White can be synchronized with other AIMO compatible devices through ROCCAT's Swarm software.

