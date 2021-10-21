Highlights include workflow innovations in Plasma Proteomics and Immunopeptidomics, and enhanced Proteomics data analysis with Spectronaut

Biognosys, a leading inventor and developer of mass spectrometry-based proteomics solutions, today announced they will be presenting major scientific and technological advances on their proprietary proteomics research services, software, and kits at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Annual Conference from October 31st to November 4th in Philadelphia (USA).

Biognosys will present a record number of 3 oral presentations, 10 scientific posters, 2 poster collaborations, 1 workshop panel, and 2 Spectronaut breakfast seminars. In addition, their team of scientific experts will be present at booth #224 to answer questions and demo software. Further demo sessions will be offered at the Bruker Daltonics booth #719.

Collectively, this presence demonstrates Biognosys' significant contributions to transforming life science and clinical research with next-generation proteomics, particularly in the areas of plasma proteomics, immunopeptidomics, and proteomics data analysis.

Lukas Reiter, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Biognosys:

"Our major contribution to the ASMS scientific program is a testimony of Biognosys' relentless commitment to innovation in mass spectrometry-based proteomics and progress in life science and clinical research."

Discovering biomarkers in cancer with next-generation plasma proteomics

The plasma proteome is an underexplored source of insights on the health state of an individual. Biognosys will present results from a deep human plasma profiling study on a cohort of 180 lung, breast, colorectal, pancreatic, and prostate cancer patients, using an early version of their next-generation Plasma Biomarker Discovery workflow, launching in November. The workflow is optimized for use on Thermo Fisher Scientific Exploris 480 and FAIMS Pro instruments. Out of the entire plasma proteome, they quantified over 2,700 proteins and identified a protein panel with a significant positive predictive value for individual cancer stages.

Andreas Huhmer, Senior Director Life Sciences Research OMICS Marketing at Thermo Fisher Scientific:

"Biognosys has a proven track record for maximizing all innovative features of the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap mass spectrometers in state-of-the-art proteome analysis. Their new Plasma Biomarker Discovery workflow is a good example of this. The unprecedented depth and quantitative precision they can achieve, coupled with the inherently unbiased nature of mass spectrometry-based analysis, has the potential to take plasma biomarker discovery to the next level."

Gaining insights on the immune system to support personalized drug development

Immunopeptides play an essential role in the immune system and can be analyzed to support the development of personalized treatments. Mass spectrometry is currently the only technology that can reliably measure and identify immunopeptide profiles of biological samples on a large scale. Biognosys will present their immunopeptidomics workflow, optimized to provide deep and comprehensive biological insights on the immune system in large-scale clinical studies.

Turning data to insights with Spectronaut, SpectroMine, and SpectroDive

Biognosys provides leading software products for proteomics data analysis. In a series of talks, their team will detail how they leverage the latest developments in Machine Learning and Deep Learning to allow deeper insights into the proteome. Biognosys is also excited to host two breakfast seminars with three guest speakers sharing their latest results from using Spectronaut in their research projects. In addition, a sneak-peak into the next planned release will be disclosed.

Gary Kruppa, Vice President, Proteomics at Bruker Daltonics:

"Biognosys' software tools are among the top solutions for the analysis of proteomics data generated with Bruker instruments. Particularly the latest Spectronaut version yields spectacular performance improvements for dia-PASEF data. We invite all Bruker users to experience Spectronaut's capabilities and enjoy the exceptional support Biognosys provides."

Visit biognosys.com/asms2021 for a complete overview of Biognosys' presence at ASMS.

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers and proteomics experts. The Company offers a versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software, and kits that provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. More information at biognosys.com.

