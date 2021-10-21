Best-positioned supplier to navigate global semiconductor market

Vewd, the leading provider of OTT software solutions, today announced that MediaTek's Autus I20 (MT2712) chipset was selected as the first reference platform to power Vewd for Automotive, a white-labeled, cloud-managed content aggregation and monetization solution for in-vehicle infotainment equipment providers and car manufacturers.

MediaTek's customer base, streaming ecosystem partnerships, and strong technical capabilities make it the strongest supplier to meet the needs of car manufacturers. Together, Vewd and MediaTek will target Strategy Analytics' estimated 70 million connected cars on the road by 2025.

Vewd for Automotive solves key rear-seat content challenges facing manufacturers through a turnkey solution ready for deployment. For manufacturers, content in the car represents an increasing consumer demand, along with the demand for connectivity that provides additional after-sale branding and revenue opportunities. By partnering with content providers, manufacturers can enable new models and new consumer experiences. Vewd for Automotive broadens the available entertainment options including radio, podcasts, broadcast television, OTT Apps, video-on-demand (VOD) and games to help manufacturers enhance the back seat experience.

Available for all major operating systems, Vewd for Automotive provides the industry's most comprehensive cloud-managed content solution and service offering. Features include:

Content licensing and rights management enables manufacturers to rapidly deploy and monetize linear TV, video-on-demand (VOD) and premium OTT services, globally.

Flexible core HTML5 engine packaged with a modern media player offers a secure sandboxed environment for streaming or automotive apps.

Content APIs to facilitate deep linking and app integration into any manufacturer's user experience.

Content certification ensures a flawless user experience.

A modern and flexible UI framework for car manufacturers creates consumer experiences for content consumption within the car.

Cloud-managed UX customizable by car make, model and location.

"The Autus I20 is equipped with flexible interface and multi-display support to provide a better in-vehicle experience for consumers," said PC Tseng, General Manager of Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit at MediaTek. "Having deployed hundreds of millions of TVs together, turning our combined attention to the automotive space will shorten manufacturer time-to-market and simplify the complexity of adding premium subscription services, broadcast, video-on-demand and audio to cars. This is the future of car infotainment, delivered today."

"MediaTek is at the frontier of the automotive industry, enabling consumers to be more connected to their car, the road, and the in-vehicle experience," said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO, Vewd. "We're pleased to be collaborating with MediaTek as we work to meet and exceed customer demand and solve the challenges facing the industry today."

Vewd for Automotive is optimized for the MediaTek Autus I20 chipset which delivers a high performance, hexa-core system-on-chip (SoC) infotainment solution for car manufacturers. Featuring four high efficiency ARM Cortex-A35 processors and two high performance Cortex-A72 processors, the MediaTek Autus I20 can support numerous rich applications across displays of in-car infotainment systems by offering multimedia processing and a highly flexible video/audio interface.

About Vewd

Vewd is the leading provider of OTT and hybrid TV solutions, connecting consumers anywhere to the content they love. By making OTT possible on almost 40 million connected devices each year, Vewd leads the way in defining the future of entertainment. Our suite of products and services are crafted to simplify complexity and offer solutions that unite the entire value chain, from silicon vendors to end-users. Market leaders such as Sony, Hisense, TPV, Vodafone, Sagemcom, and many more rely on Vewd products and services. Follow us, as we make TV connected. Visit Vewd.com to learn more.

