- (PLX AI) - Boliden shares fell 5% after earnings were weaker than expected across the board.
- • Production shutdowns and higher energy prices affected the company's result
- • The production disruptions at the important Aitik and Kevitsa locations affected earnings more than expected, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • The report should lead to consensus cuts of 6-7%, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • Kepler reiterated a hold rating on Boliden, with price target SEK 335
