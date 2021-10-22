It's a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs 2,000,000 USD is there to win for the most innovative business ideas. The DxPx Conference is an established Industry Investor Partnering Conference for executives of the Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine and Life Science Tools industry. At this year's DxPx Conference EU in Düsseldorf, November 16th the winners of the 42PLUS1 Pitch Award for startups will be elected from a renowned jury of industry experts and investors at the grand finale. 42PLUS1's first round was the US Satellite Award on July 27th at the DxPx Conference US, held up virtually where the winner, Alertgy, received a secured spot for the grand finale at the flagship DxPx Conference in Düsseldorf. The Grand finale will be live-streamed.

With a huge increase in numbers over 250 participants from 45 countries have registered, again showing the vast visibility of this Pitch Award. "We're delighted that there has been such great interest in our 42PLUS1 Pitch Award already in the first 4 months after its launch. It shows that there are many startups who seize this great opportunity of promoting their business. We're looking forward to meet each other and to initiate successful business cooperations and partnerships at the DxPx Conference EU in Düsseldorf on November 16th", said Lena Ehrenpreis, initiator of the 42PLUS1 Pitch Award.

The DxPx Conference is tailored for specific life science industries with diagnostics delivering the highest number of participants. But also, a lot of companies from the digital health, precision medicine and life science tools industry meet at the DxPx Conference every year. Startups still have the opportunity to sign up for DxPx Conference to promote their business even more, meet face-to-face with hundreds of investors and make valuable business connections. Founders get a unique chance to acquire investors with the help of the premium partnering tool that allows to pre-schedule meetings with all DxPx participants and matches them with the right partners to be. Being in the spotlight and getting attention from press and big industry players as well as receiving feedback on your products and the chance to examine the competition are reason enough for numerous startups to join the conference.

To get the most out of the attendance and increase visibility DxPx offers different marketing opportunities for purchase: On-site exhibition booths, on-site ads (advertisement slot on the big screen at conference) and banner ads in the partnering platform starting at 1200€. The full package which combines all three marketing opportunities can be ordered for a discounted rate.

The DxPx Team takes care of the whole organization and set-up. This include an all-inclusive package for exhibitors and special convenience for international participants. To ensure maximum flexibility and outcome the participants will be able to use the digital partnering platform for 8 full days from November 12th 20th. Tickets are available on DxPx website.

About DxPx:

DxPx was first hosted in 2019 as an international Industry Investor Partnering Conference for executives from the Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine Life Science Tools industry to explore financing, licensing, and M&A opportunities. The annual flagship conference takes place each November in Dusseldorf, Germany and is accompanied with satellite conferences in the US and China throughout the year.

www.dxpx-conference.com

About 42PLUS1:

With a prize funding of 2,000,000 USD, 42PLUS1 is the highest-prized Pitch Award in Europe and one of the biggest worldwide dedicated to the DxPx Galaxy of Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine and Life Science Tools. It underlines SLS Partnering's commitment to support startups and growth companies and can now make an even bigger difference for the DxPx Galaxy.

www.42plus1.com

About SLS Partnering:

SLS Partnering is an event marketing agency that tailors its services to the specific needs of the Life Science industry. Built by scientists and marketeers, SLS Partnering is your trusted partner to translate technology and scientific content into high-quality marketable stories that trigger interest and emotion with customers and investors.

www.sls-partnering.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005146/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Dagmar Metzger

Wordstatt GmbH

info@wordstatt.de

+49-172-8312173