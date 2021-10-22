Telecoms.com: 2021 Global Telecoms Awards Shortlist Announced

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Telecoms.com (https:// telecoms .com/), the leading independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends for the global communications sector, announced the Global Telecoms Awards Shortlist.

The Global Telecoms (Glotel) Awards is Europe's leading awards program, recognizing innovation and excellence from the companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry. This year's program featured 20 categories, including Best Operator 5G Innovation, Consumer IoT initiative of the Year and Most Innovative Cloud Technology, among others. To view the shortlist, click here.

Hundreds of high-quality entries were submitted for this year's awards. The Glotel winners will be announced via a Telecoms.com online video ceremony, featuring comedian Geoff Norcott, on 23 November. For additional information or to register for this complimentary event, visit the Glotel Awards site here. The Global Telecoms Awards are sponsored by Headline Sponsor, Huawei, and Gold Sponsor, Netcracker.

Contact

Amy Averbook

Marketing Consultant

Telecoms.com

amy.averbook@informa.com

About Telecoms.com

Telecoms.com is a highly respected and independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends, focusing on the key business and technology issues facing the industry today. Telecoms.com is a sister publication to Light Reading and complements Light Reading by providing global news to a predominantly European and Asian audience.

SOURCE: Telecoms.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669178/2021-Global-Telecoms-Awards-Shortlist-Announced