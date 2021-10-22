Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Megahebel: Rallyestart!? Der neue Depotgewinner?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2021 | 12:08
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telecoms.com: 2021 Global Telecoms Awards Shortlist Announced

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Telecoms.com (https://telecoms.com/), the leading independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends for the global communications sector, announced the Global Telecoms Awards Shortlist.

The Global Telecoms (Glotel) Awards is Europe's leading awards program, recognizing innovation and excellence from the companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry. This year's program featured 20 categories, including Best Operator 5G Innovation, Consumer IoT initiative of the Year and Most Innovative Cloud Technology, among others. To view the shortlist, click here.

Hundreds of high-quality entries were submitted for this year's awards. The Glotel winners will be announced via a Telecoms.com online video ceremony, featuring comedian Geoff Norcott, on 23 November. For additional information or to register for this complimentary event, visit the Glotel Awards site here. The Global Telecoms Awards are sponsored by Headline Sponsor, Huawei, and Gold Sponsor, Netcracker.

Contact

Amy Averbook
Marketing Consultant
Telecoms.com
amy.averbook@informa.com

About Telecoms.com

Telecoms.com is a highly respected and independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends, focusing on the key business and technology issues facing the industry today. Telecoms.com is a sister publication to Light Reading and complements Light Reading by providing global news to a predominantly European and Asian audience.

SOURCE: Telecoms.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669178/2021-Global-Telecoms-Awards-Shortlist-Announced

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.