Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") (soon to be renamed High Fusion Inc.) is pleased to announce that the San Diego County Board of Supervisors conducted a second reading and affirmed, by a 4-1 vote, a series of changes specific to the five current cannabis operations running in the unincorporated area of San Diego County.

The board voted to:

Allow all five operators to sell recreationally

Allow the sale and manufacture of edible products

Allow for expansion and build-out on existing properties

Allow transferability of licenses

Develop a social equity program for the county

Create a new ordinance over the next 18-24 months, with input from the five operators

Source: San Diego County Board of Supervisors: https://bosagenda.sandiegocounty.gov/cob/cosd/cob/doc?id=0901127e80da8d00

The licenced entities which are controlled by Nutritional High; Downwind 27, Inc. (aka Outliers Collective) and San Diego Natural Inc., will be the major beneficiaries of these changes. Lincoln Fish, CEO of OutCo, which sold the businesses to Nutritional High and is part of the Company's management team, stated, "Today represents the culmination of a five-year effort. This forward-thinking board realized that cannabis is now an integral part of our community. This recreational designation will allow the Company to expand both dispensaries and double the cultivation space to service a much broader community. It's a very exciting day and a very long time coming."

"Recreational cannabis sales in California reached an estimated US$4 billion in 2020 which represents over 5 times the size of the medicinal market in the state," stated John Durfy, CEO of Nutritional High. (Source: Headset, Marijuana Business Daily, University of California). "With the approved changes to the ordinance we will have the opportunity to address a much larger portion of the population of the county. In addition, new licences are not expected to be issued until the county rewrites the ordinance and incorporates a full social equity program, as such, we will control two of only five licences in the county until that happens."

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High, to be rebranded High Fusion, is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pro-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company operates and controls licences in California, Colorado and Oregon.

Nutritional High has manufacturing, retail and grow operations in California through its acquisition of the business of OutCo, and owns and operates oil extraction and edible manufacturing facilities in Colorado and Oregon. The Company's brand portfolio includes its award winning FLÏ edibles and vape product, along with a number of new brands including Red Octopus and Dubbi Brothers in addition to the OutCo and Thrive brands recently acquired.

The Company also owns Psychedelic Science which is taking steps to investigate the medical benefits of various psychedelic cacti. This division is working toward developing intellectual property for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com .

For further information, please contact:

Robert Wilson

Chief Financial Officer

Nutritional High International Inc.

416-666-4005

Email: rwilson@nutritionalhigh.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements include statements regarding: the plans for the Company's business including the assets acquired from OutCo, the potential catalysts for the OutCo assets, the Company's plans for the Colorado and Oregon operations, developments within PSC, the possibility of future acquisitions and the timing of the proposed name and symbol change. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plans; legal changes relating to the cannabis industry proceeding as anticipated; and the Company's continued response and ability to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic being consistent with, or better than, its ability and response to date.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; cultivation yields; changes in legislation affecting the Company; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals including expected changes in unincorporated San Diego and Mendocino county approvals, acquiring and renewing U.S. state, local or other licenses, the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, market and general economic conditions of the cannabis sector or otherwise; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100550