Dow Jones News
22.10.2021 | 15:19
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: Result of AGM

DJ Superdry plc: Result of AGM

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Result of AGM 22-Oct-2021 / 13:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Company's shareholders held on 22 October 2021. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below. 

TOTAL 
                                                        Votes 
                                                  VOTES   withheld 
                                 For        Against 
                                                  CAST 
                             Special No. of      No. of     No. of   No. of 
Resolution                        /    votes   %   votes   %   votes   votes 
                             Ordinary 
1. To receive and approve the audited accounts of the 
Company for the year ended 24 April 2021 and the     Ordinary 51,089,177 99.98 8,879   0.02 51,098,056 430,615 
Directors' Report and the Auditors' Report. 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (other 
than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration   Ordinary 51,271,578 99.51 250,823  0.49 51,522,401 6,270 
Policy) for the year ended 24 April 2021 as set out on 
pages 85 to 104 of the Annual Report and Accounts. 
3. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration 
Policy set out in the Annual Report and Accounts FY21,  Ordinary 49,549,604 96.98 1,542,688 3.02 51,092,292 436,379 
which will take effect at the conclusion of the meeting. 
 
4. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the 
Company.                         Ordinary 51,520,679 99.99 7,009   0.01 51,527,688 983 
 
5. To re-elect Faisal Galaria as a Director of the    Ordinary 51,519,725 99.99 7,587   0.01 51,527,312 1,359 
Company. 
6. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the   Ordinary 50,236,211 97.49 1,291,101 2.51 51,527,312 1,359 
Company. 
7. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the   Ordinary 51,521,997 99.99 5,316   0.01 51,527,313 1,358 
Company. 
8. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 51,521,990 99.99 5,323   0.01 51,527,313 1,358 
9. To elect Peter Sjölander as a Director of the     Ordinary 51,519,670 99.99 7,631   0.01 51,527,301 1,370 
Company. 
10. To elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the Company.  Ordinary 51,519,670 99.99 7,631   0.01 51,527,301 1,370 
11. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors 
to hold office until the conclusion of the next general Ordinary 51,516,228 99.99 5,873   0.01 51,522,101 6,570 
meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid. 
12. To authorise the Directors to agree the auditors'  Ordinary 51,521,272 100.00 2,004   0.00 51,523,276 5,395 
remuneration. 
13. To authorise the Company to make donations to 
political parties, political organisations and incur   Ordinary 45,620,488 89.30 5,468,426 10.70 51,088,914 439,757 
political expenditure. 
14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.     Ordinary 51,475,510 99.91 48,627  0.09 51,524,137 4,534 
15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash 
and to disapply pre-emption rights up to a nominal value Special 51,494,534 99.95 27,774  0.05 51,522,308 6,363 
of GBP205,120. 
16. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash 
and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional  Special 51,070,461 99.11 457,019  0.89 51,527,480 1,191 
nominal value of GBP205,120. 
17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Special 51,085,560 99.14 443,099  0.86 51,528,659 12 
its own shares. 
18. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting 
(other than an annual general meeting) on not less than Special 51,452,172 99.85 75,987  0.15 51,528,159 512 
14 clear days' notice. 
                             Ordinary 
19. Amendment to Performance Share Plan (PSP) rules.       49,551,800 96.18 1,968,713 3.82 51,520,513 8,158

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 20 October 2021, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,109,706.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

A copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

22 October 2021 

For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels       +44 (0) 1242 578376 
Company Secretary    ruth.daniels@superdry.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 125042 
EQS News ID:  1242936 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242936&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2021 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)

