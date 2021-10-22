DJ Superdry plc: Result of AGM

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Company's shareholders held on 22 October 2021. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.

TOTAL Votes VOTES withheld For Against CAST Special No. of No. of No. of No. of Resolution / votes % votes % votes votes Ordinary 1. To receive and approve the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 24 April 2021 and the Ordinary 51,089,177 99.98 8,879 0.02 51,098,056 430,615 Directors' Report and the Auditors' Report. 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Ordinary 51,271,578 99.51 250,823 0.49 51,522,401 6,270 Policy) for the year ended 24 April 2021 as set out on pages 85 to 104 of the Annual Report and Accounts. 3. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out in the Annual Report and Accounts FY21, Ordinary 49,549,604 96.98 1,542,688 3.02 51,092,292 436,379 which will take effect at the conclusion of the meeting. 4. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 51,520,679 99.99 7,009 0.01 51,527,688 983 5. To re-elect Faisal Galaria as a Director of the Ordinary 51,519,725 99.99 7,587 0.01 51,527,312 1,359 Company. 6. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the Ordinary 50,236,211 97.49 1,291,101 2.51 51,527,312 1,359 Company. 7. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the Ordinary 51,521,997 99.99 5,316 0.01 51,527,313 1,358 Company. 8. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 51,521,990 99.99 5,323 0.01 51,527,313 1,358 9. To elect Peter Sjölander as a Director of the Ordinary 51,519,670 99.99 7,631 0.01 51,527,301 1,370 Company. 10. To elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 51,519,670 99.99 7,631 0.01 51,527,301 1,370 11. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next general Ordinary 51,516,228 99.99 5,873 0.01 51,522,101 6,570 meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid. 12. To authorise the Directors to agree the auditors' Ordinary 51,521,272 100.00 2,004 0.00 51,523,276 5,395 remuneration. 13. To authorise the Company to make donations to political parties, political organisations and incur Ordinary 45,620,488 89.30 5,468,426 10.70 51,088,914 439,757 political expenditure. 14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 51,475,510 99.91 48,627 0.09 51,524,137 4,534 15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to a nominal value Special 51,494,534 99.95 27,774 0.05 51,522,308 6,363 of GBP205,120. 16. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional Special 51,070,461 99.11 457,019 0.89 51,527,480 1,191 nominal value of GBP205,120. 17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Special 51,085,560 99.14 443,099 0.86 51,528,659 12 its own shares. 18. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than Special 51,452,172 99.85 75,987 0.15 51,528,159 512 14 clear days' notice. Ordinary 19. Amendment to Performance Share Plan (PSP) rules. 49,551,800 96.18 1,968,713 3.82 51,520,513 8,158

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 20 October 2021, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,109,706.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

A copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

22 October 2021

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 578376 Company Secretary ruth.daniels@superdry.com

