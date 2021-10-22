DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.: Majorel will release selected Q3/9M 2021 financials and host an analyst and investor conference call on November 4, 2021



22.10.2021 / 16:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Release

Majorel will release selected Q3/9M 2021 financials and host an analyst and investor

conference call on November 4, 2021 Luxembourg, October 22, 2021: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam ticker symbol: MAJ), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, will release selected Q3/9M financials for the period ended September 30, 2021 on November 4, 2021. An announcement and presentation slide deck will be made available before the commencement of trading hours on Euronext Amsterdam on the investor relations section of the Majorel website. On the same day, Majorel will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 15:00hrs CET, when management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session.

About Majorel We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 31 countries across five continents, with more than 63,000 team members and 60 languages[1], allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. Following a private placement, in which shares of Majorel were offered to institutional investors, Majorel's shares were listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on September 24, 2021. Contact Investor Relations

Insa Calsow

EVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com



Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com

[1] As of June 30, 2021

