Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - The provider of crypto wallet Copartner Pocket has secured a funding of 9 million dollars to develop a new multichain crypto wallet to help the defi users to visit decentralized applications of different block chains, and earn the considerable profit in cryptocurrency market. The next generation of Copartner Pocket, which is a multi-chain encrypted wallet developed by experienced blockchain professionals with experience in mainstream exchange development and financial experts, Copartner Pocket 2.0, will be developed with the new funding, the developers could confirm.





Cryptocurrency Management

Designed for providing secure encrypted asset management and rich blockchain applications, Copartner Pocket provides users with leading cryptocurrency services through technology. Initially funded by Hantes Finance SA, and afterward by Canada National Investment Inc and other institutions, Copartner Pocket provides secure and reliable digital asset management services to millions of users in more than 50 countries around the world.

The new round of financing will promote the development of the next-generation product - Copartner Pocket 2.0. Copartner Pocket 2.0 will design a new private key management mechanism to make sure users' private keys are wrapped under security, that no one besides users themselves would know the private keys. The global identity account system will smooth the differences between different networks, change the way of integrating financial services to create a seamless experience for users. The goal of Copartner Pocket 2.0 is to fundamentally improve the way users interact with the blockchain, allowing blockchain technology and financial services open to a wider user group.

In addition, this round of financing will be used to establish Copartner Pocket Labs, a blockchain technology research institute, to explore cutting-edge blockchain technologies to better serve Copartner Pocket users. At the same time, the team will also recruit research, marketing and operations talents around the world to promote Copartner Pocket's international business growth.

"We join our amazingly talented colleagues in the wider Copartner Pocket product family in order to deliver a more fair, free and decentralized internet-based economy for all", said one of the developers.

"Wallet is one of the main entrances for users to enter the decentralized digital world. After years of development, Copartner Pocket has not only provided users with secure and diversified wallets and identity services, it has also become the most important wallet application on Ethereum. Service providers have also created their own encrypted digital wealth management financial ecosystem around decentralized asset management. This is why we are very optimistic about Copartner Pocket and believe it can occupy a place in the future decentralized financial ecosystem", he added.





Security Services

About the Company

Copartner Pocket is a decentralized wallet, with local storage of private key, physical insulation, multi-layer algorithm encryption and various other features for ensuring data security.

To know more, visit https://www.cptpro.org/

