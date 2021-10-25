

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $218.35 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $241.28 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $224.13 million or $2.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.16 billion from $2.91 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $224.13 Mln. vs. $246.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.67 vs. $2.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.75 -Revenue (Q3): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.



