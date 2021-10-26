trivago N.V.: trivago and HUAWEI form strategic partnership to Bring New Travel Solutions to Consumers

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - 26 October 2021 - trivago, a leading global accommodation search platform, and HUAWEI, one of the world's largest providers of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices, today announced a partnership in the development of travel products for use on the HUAWEI Mobile Services platform.



A new trivago app will launch on HUAWEI's AppGallery enabling users to instantly compare millions of accommodations worldwide from hundreds of booking sites to find their ideal choice at a great price. trivago currently offers more than 5 million hotel and alternative accommodation options in 190 countries. As of September 2021, HUAWEI's AppGallery had a diverse, global audience of 580 million monthly active users in more than 170 countries. In 2020, the platform saw app distribution reach 384.4 billion, an increase of more than 120% over 2019.



In addition, trivago and Huawei will jointly develop solutions for accommodations listings of the paid hotel search feature on HUAWEI's Petal Search and Petal Maps. This will empower HUAWEI users around the world with direct connectivity to their travel providers of choice, driving a frictionless user experience. The commercial launch of trivago in Petal Search will be on the 29th of October.



"HUAWEI is a Global leader in mobile devices and technology solutions and we are excited to partner with them on the development of accommodation solutions as part of their Petal Ecosystem," said Axel Hefer, trivago CEO. "Jointly driving the functionality and adoption of Petal Search, Petal Maps and the AppGallery will allow us to contribute to the development of travel solutions going forward."



"We are happy to partner with trivago, a leading global provider of accommodation search and price comparison. We believe that this partnership will allow us to jointly develop technology and solutions that will stand out in the market", said William Tian, the WEU President of Huawei Consumer BG.



For more information on trivago, visit https://www.trivago.com/.

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2021, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 5.0 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.HUAWEI's products and services are available in over 170 countries and are used by around one third of the world's population. HUAWEI is one of the largest smartphone suppliers and currently operates 14 research and development facilities and 36 innovation centres with partners. HUAWEI's Consumer Business Group is one of HUAWEI's three business units, along with Carrier Network and Enterprise Business, covering smartphones, audio, mobile broadband, wearables, computers, accessories and cloud services. HUAWEI's global network is based on over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and offers consumers all over the world the latest technological innovations.Petal Search is a HMS-native search engine app that allows HUAWEI smartphone owners to easily search for and find the things they need - including news, videos, images, shopping, flights, local businesses, and more - directly from their home screen.With Petal Search, HUAWEI is committed to maintaining an open search ecosystem as well as building a unified and complete search service experience. The company seeks to provide an enriched search experience for all HMS mobile phone users while providing a platform that drives business interest and operational efficiency for developers and partners.HUAWEI's official app store, the HUAWEI AppGallery, provides users of HUAWEI devices with a simple and secure platform to search, install and use a wide variety of apps. The HUAWEI AppGallery enables easy installation of apps and convenient management for users. HUAWEI continuously develops its HUAWEI AppGallery with great effort. In this way, the company ensures that users always find directly what they really need. HUAWEI's exclusive service has a professional, fourfold security system to ensure that privacy is protected all around. The system reliably detects harmful behaviour and is consistently scanned for potential security risks. It also manually checks the security of real names and devices, and authenticates real environments to guarantee the security of all apps at all times. In addition, the HUAWEI AppGallery always offers lucrative discounts and VIP privileges for HUAWEI users.

trivago

stephanie.lowenthal@trivago.com



HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

Kathrin Widmayr

Head of Events & Public Relations Consumer Business

Kathrin.Widmayr@huawei.com

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.