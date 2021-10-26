Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report high-grade gold results from the Tangier and Forest Hill Projects in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company recently completed a review of 10 historical, NQ sized drill core, that had been drilled from surface by diamond drill. Five of the holes are from the Tangier project and five holes are from the Forest Hill project. All holes were relogged and comprehensively sampled to identify overlooked gold mineralization. A total of 1,242 samples were taken with 1,220 samples from previously unsampled core and 22 samples from previously assayed core. Core from both projects was pulled from the secure Aurelius exploration facilities at the Tangier and Aureus East project sites.

The Tangier and Forest Hill projects are in the prolific Meguma gold district of Nova Scotia. The Tangier project is located within the historical gold mining community of the same name and is located approximately 65km east of Halifax. The Forest Hill project, also a past gold producer, is approximately 150km east of Halifax and 22km from the town of Sherbrooke (Figure 1).

Highlights from infill sampling programs:

Tangier Project

4 of 5 holes sampled revealed significant gold mineralization

Hole TAN-19-01 (drilled in 2019) Multiple new near surface high grade gold intersections 302 grams per tonne gold, ("g/t Au") over 0.43 metres ("m"), from 37.55m 23.5 g/t Au over 0.31m, from 54.07m 6.49 g/t Au over 0.28m, from 92.6m



Hole TAN-19-02 (drilled in 2019) 32.9 g/t Au over 0.29m, from 20.35m

Hole TAN-14-02 (drilled in 2014) 4.66 g/t Au over 0.9m, from 88.0m 9.77 g/t Au over 0.45m, from 89.0m

Hole TAN14-03 (drilled in 2014) 14.7 g/t Au over 1.0m, from 36.4m



Forest Hill Project

3 of 5 holes sampled revealed significant gold mineralization

Hole FH-18-02 100 g/t Au over 0.3m, from 96.8m



Details for the infill sampling program are included in Tables 1-3 below.

CEO of Aurelius, Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng stated, "Our reconnaissance exploration work, at both Tangier and Forest Hill, involved significant research into historical data and assessment reports, culminating in a review and the relogging of drill core from both projects, which were located at our secure storage facilities. We are very pleased to again discover unreported gold mineralization, and significant new gold intersections, previously overlooked by the prior operators. As we discovered during our initial reconnaissance exploration of the Aureus East and West projects, the assets acquired in Nova Scotia continue to show significant potential and opportunity as we apply a different methodology in evaluating the projects."

"Our team has remained focused on adding value by finding gold where others have yet to look. We have explored beyond the standard approach and by pushing these conventional limits we have unlocked significant potential to increase our gold resources. Just a year into the programs, we are very well positioned for the next phases and to continue on our pathway of discovery," stated Jeremy Niemi, Vice President, Exploration.

The Tangier Project

The Tangier property has had a very long history, with gold first identified in 1860. Several campaigns of mining and exploration have been conducted since then, however, little modern exploration and almost no exploration has occurred outside of the traditional gold veins.

The Aurelius infill sampling campaign at Tangier involved reviewing five of 216 holes drilled at the project to relog, photograph and identify potentially overlooked gold mineralization through rigorous sampling. The holes were selected from three key areas at the project, the western extension of the deposit, the Strawberry Hill gold zone and a hole drilled north of the deposit (Figure 2). Multiple new high-grade gold intervals were identified along the western extension of the Tangier deposit within the three holes selected in the area. Holes TAN-19-01, TAN-19-02 and T14-02 are along the margin of the deposit, which was last bulk-sampled in 1999 from now flooded underground openings. The deposit extends from surface to a depth of approximately 300m and is 500m along strike in east-west direction. It is made up of at least 18 of south-dipping and parallel gold in quartz veins hosted within slate (argillite) and meta-greywacke beds. Traditionally the focus of mining and exploration concentrated on the quartz veins and the often large nuggets of gold associated with the high-grades. The infill sampling identified gold in the surrounding wall rock to the veins and opens a new opportunity to expand the gold resource at the project, beyond extending the mineralization at depth and along strike.

Hole T14-02 was selected due to its proximity to the Strawberry Hill gold zone, which is on trend of the Tangier deposit and 750m away to the east. The area has multiple gold hits greater than 5 g/t Au from multiple parallel gold in quartz veins, similar to the Tangier deposit. T14-02 infill sampling revealed four new intervals of gold mineralization between 73.0m and 149.0m down the hole. In all cases the new mineralization was due to sampling of host sediments adjacent to gold veins (Figure 3).

Hole TAN-14-06 did not reveal new gold mineralization, and the original target was north of the deposit and this hole may not have been optimally oriented or positioned. There are historical abandoned mine openings reported in the vicinity of the hole, which is encouraging for gold potential in the area.

Overall, the Company is encouraged by the high rate of success from the limited reconnaissance sampling program and is considering an expanded program to further identify areas of opportunity for gold resource growth. The Tangier gold exploration program is focused on growing the inferred mineral resource reported in the "Technical Report on the Tangier Gold Property" dated June 1, 2020, prepared by Greg Mosher, P.Geo, MSc, applied, of Global Mineral Resource Services and filed under the Company's profile at SEDAR. The Tangier Gold Property technical report is also available on the Company's website.

The Tangier project Mineral Resource currently includes 493,000 tonnes at a grade of 5.9 g/t Au which includes 93,000 ounces in the Inferred Mineral category (see Table 4). The Mineral Resource is limited to a depth of 300m and a strike length of approximately 500m, however gold mineralization in drilling has been confirmed over 1,500m along strike and very limited drilling has occurred below the deposit. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources are based on limited drilling which suggests the greatest uncertainty for a resource estimate and that geological continuity is only implied. Additional drilling will be required to verify geological and mineralization continuity and it is reasonable that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources

The Forest Hill Project

Infill sampling at Forest Hill reviewed 5 of 379 holes drilled at the project to relog, photograph and identify potentially overlooked gold mineralization through rigorous sampling. Multiple zones were identified with 3 of the 5 holes intersecting new gold mineralization. Most significant was the zone in hole FH-18-02 where a narrow bedding parallel vein, with visible gold, was overlooked. This sample graded 100 g/t Au and extended 0.3m from 96.8m to 97.1m depth.

Forest Hill was also mined and explored in the past via underground openings which are now capped and flooded. The site was rehabilitated in 1998.

The limited reconnaissance sampling program is very encouraging and is considering an expanded program to further identify areas of opportunity for gold resource growth. The Forest Hill gold exploration program is focused on growing the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource reported in the "Technical Report on the Forest Hill Gold Property" dated June 1, 2020, prepared by Greg Mosher, P.Geo, MSc, applied, of Global Mineral Resource Services and filed under the Company's profile at SEDAR. The Forest Hill Gold Property technical report is also available on the Company's website.

The Mineral Resource at Forest Hill currently includes Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. There are 322,000 tonnes at a grade of 7.1 g/t Au which includes 73,000 ounces in the indicated category as well as 905,000 tonnes at a grade of 7.1 g/t Au including 208,000 ounces in the inferred category (see Table 5). The Mineral Resource is limited to a depth of 300m and a strike length of approximately 2,300m and remains open at depth and along strike. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources are based on limited drilling which suggests the greatest uncertainty for a resource estimate and that geological continuity is only implied. Additional drilling will be required to verify geological and mineralization continuity and it is reasonable that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources.







Figure 1: Project location map for Aurelius projects and adjacent gold projects (other companies)

Figure 2: Tangier plan map showing locations of holes selected for infill sampling

Figure 3: Tangier longitudinal section showing location of infill holes with existing mineral resource

Figure 4: Forest Hill plan map showing locations of holes selected for infill sampling

Figure 5: Forest Hill longitudinal section showing location of infill holes with existing mineral resource

The Aurelius exploration approach involves stepping back and taking a wider view of opportunities for new gold mineralization and part of that is considering potentially overlooked gold in existing drilling. In recent years, exploration for gold in the Meguma district has expanded from the traditional high-grade gold in quartz veins and into the wall rock surrounding the veins. This approach has proven successful at identifying overlooked gold mineralization at all four of the projects in the Meguma district. In August, September and October 2020, the Company released results from assays of previously unsampled core at Aureus West and Aureus East as highlighted below.

Previously Reported Infill Sampling Results from Aureus East and West

August 31, 2020 press release Aureus West (https://aureliusminerals.com/news/aurelius-reports-assays-of-0.82-metres-at-42.20-g-t-gold-within-21.50-metres-at-2.31-g-t-gold-in-hole-10-sr-113-aureus-west/) Hole 10-SR-113 (drilled in 2010) 2.31 g/t Au over 21.5m, from 84.0m Including 42.2g/t Au over 0.82m, from 94.0m Hole 10-SR-112 (drilled in 2010) 1.53 g/t Au over 3.55m, from 26.45m Hole 10-SR-110 17.5 g/t Au over 0.6m, from 141.15m

September 9, 2020 press release Aureus West (https://aureliusminerals.com/news/aurelius-reports-assays-of-0.77-metres-at-37.10-g-t-gold-within-3.0-metres-at-20.52-g-t-gold-in-hole-10-sr-115-aureus-west/) Hole 10-SR-114 (drilled in 2010) 1.75 g/t Au over 11.1m, from 16.9m Including 26.4 g/t Au over 0.64m, from 24.36m Hole 10-SR-115 (drilled in 2010) 20.52 g/t Au over 3.0m, from 15.5m Including 47.95 g/t Au over 0.5m, from 15.5m And 15.9 g/t Au over 0.54m, from 16.46m And 37.1 g/t Au over 0.77m, from 17.73m

September 17, 2009 press release Aureus West (https://aureliusminerals.com/news/aurelius-reports-assays-of-0.65-metres-at-35.70-g-t-gold-within-9.3-metres-at-2.79-g-t-gold-in-hole-10-sr-117-starting-10.20/) Hole 10-SR-116 (drilled in 2010) 2.08 g/t over 10.55m, from 31.95m Including 18.05 g/t Au over 0.55m, from 31.95m And 5.36 g/t Au over 1.0m, from 38.0m Hole 10-SR-117 (drilled in 2010) 2.79 g/t Au over 9.3m, from 10.2m Including 35.7 g/t Au over 0.65m, from 16.75m Hole 10-SR-118 (drilled in 2010) 0.5 g/t Au over 69.4m, from 10.9m Including 16.54 g/t Au over 0.42m, from 74.5m

October 6, 2020 press release Aureus East (https://aureliusminerals.com/news/aurelius-reports-assays-of-0.78-metres-at-61.8g-t-gold-within-1.78-metres-at-28.4g-t-gold-and-0.6-metres-at-56.6g-t-gold-within/) Hole UG-17-06 (drilled from underground in 2017) 28.4 g/t Au over 1.78m, from 2.72m Including 61.8 g/t Au over 0.78m, from 2.72m 32.2 g/t Au over 1.1m, from 12.5m Including 56.5 g/t Au over 0.6m, from 13.0m Hole UG-17-08 (drilled from underground in 2017) 3.3 g/t Au over 7.25m, from 112.4m Including 6.1 g/t Au over 1.4m, from 113.6m And 4.1 g/t Au over 1.1m, from 115.7m And 13.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, from 117.75m Hole UG-17-09 (drilled from underground in 2017) 5.3 g/t Au over 3.2m, from 111.3m Including 12.1 g/t Au over 1.3m, from 111.7m



Table 1. Gold intervals from 2021 infill sampling of historical holes at Tangier and Forest Hill

Project Drillhole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Tangier TAN-19-01 37.35 37.78 0.43 302

TAN-19-01 54.07 54.38 0.31 23.5

TAN-19-01 92.6 92.88 0.28 6.49

TAN-19-02 20.35 20.64 0.29 32.9

T14-02 73 74 1 1.73

T14-02 88 88.9 0.9 4.66

T14-02 89 89.45 0.45 9.77

T14-02 148 149 1 1.14

TAN14-03 36.4 37.4 1 14.7

TAN14-03 65 65.6 0.6 1.71

TAN14-03 65.6 65.9 0.3 3.07

TAN14-03 65.9 66.25 0.35 3.63

TAN14-06 No significant results











Forest Hill FH-18-01 156.7 157.1 0.4 3.9

FH-18-02 14.4 14.7 0.3 2.07

FH-18-02 24.2 24.5 0.3 1.47

FH-18-02 96.8 97.1 0.3 100

FH04-25 61 62 1 3.32

FH-15-83 No significant results

FH-03-08 No significant results

Gold grades are not capped, and due to folded geometry of veins, the intervals may not reflect actual width.

Table 2. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Project Drillhole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) Year Drilled Tangier T14-02 525,037 4,961,839 320 -45 212 2014

TAN14-03 523,880 4,961,390 330 -45 128 2014

TAN14-06 523,575 4,961,560 155 -45 120 2014

TAN-19-01 523,880 4,961,390 317 -45 131 2019

TAN-19-02 523,880 4,961,390 317 -60 203 2019 Forest Hill FH-18-02 597,643 5,018,074 173 -65 110 2018

FH-18-01 597,643 5,018,074 173 -50 200 2018

FH-15-83 598,471 5,017,931 176 -45 186 2015

FH04-25 597,305 5,017,861 180 -45 150 2004

FH03-08 597,311 5,018,038 180 -48 250 2003

Table 3. Summary details for 2021 infill sampling for Tangier and Forest Hill

Infill Program Summary Tangier Forest Hill Number of Holes 5 5 Metres of Infill Samples 519.99 464.34 Metres of Resamples 8.95 1.4 Total Number of Metres 528.94 465.74 Number of Resamples 18 4 Number of Infill Samples 643 577 Total Number of Core Samples 661 581 Total QAQC Samples Sent 47 42

Table 4. Mineral resources for Tangier property

CLASS TONNES AU G/T CAPPED CAPPED OUNCES AU UNCAPPED

AU G/T OZ UNCAPPED AU Inferred 493,000 5.9 93,000 9.9 163,000

A cutoff of 2 g/t gold was used. Both capped (40 g/t) and uncapped grades are shown above. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted to mineral reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources are based on limited drilling which suggests the greatest uncertainty for a resource estimate and that geological continuity is only implied. Additional drilling will be required to verify geological and mineralization continuity and it is reasonable that most of the inferred resources could be upgraded to indicated resources. Quantity and grades are estimates and are rounded to reflect the fact that the resource estimate is an approximation. The Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by G. Mosher, P.Geo, M.Sc. and is effective June 1, 2020.

Table 5. Mineral resources for Forest Hill property

CLASS TONNES AU G/T CAPPED CAPPED OUNCES AU UNCAPPED

AU G/T OZ UNCAPPED AU Indicated 322,000 7.1 73,000 11.0 114,000 Inferred 905,000 7.1 208,000 10.6 308,000

A cutoff of 2 g/t gold was used. Both capped (110 g/t) and uncapped grades are shown above. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted to mineral reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources are based on limited drilling which suggests the greatest uncertainty for a resource estimate and that geological continuity is only implied. Additional drilling will be required to verify geological and mineralization continuity and it is reasonable that most of the inferred resources could be upgraded to indicated resources. Quantity and grades are estimates and are rounded to reflect the fact that the resource estimate is an approximation. The Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by G. Mosher, P.Geo, M.Sc. and is effective June 1, 2020.

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the Company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

