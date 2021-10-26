Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises and National Community Renaissance Establish a Strategic Alliance for EV Charging Infrastructure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, and National Community Renaissance ("National CORE"), one of the nation's largest nonprofit developers of affordable housing, announced today that they have formed a Strategic Alliance.

This Strategic Alliance gives National CORE a trusted, reliable, preferred alliance with Charge to provide EV Charging Infrastructure Solutions for site locations. Charge's agnostic approach for equipment and software sourcing provides a value proposition for customized solutions that have the opportunity to provide greater flexibility and scalability to meet advancing technology and future demand.

Charge believes this alliance will deliver a benefit to the communities and geographic footprint within the National CORE portfolio of current and future sites. For the third consecutive year, National CORE has been recognized as a LEED Homes Power Builder by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). National CORE being one of twelve developers nationwide to qualify for this designation, holds the distinction of being the only nonprofit affordable housing developer on the recipient list.

Charge's expertise in delivering seamless bespoke, end-to-end infrastructure solutions including EV Charging design, engineering, equipment selection and sourcing, installation, software sourcing, maintenance and monitoring, along with Charge's complementary crossover infrastructure solutions for intelligent wireless campuses, will further align with National CORE's dedication to providing high-performance affordable housing that integrates energy efficiency and sustainability.

"Charge is honored to have this opportunity to work in alliance with National CORE", said Andrew Fox, Chairman and CEO of Charge. "The dedication of National CORE's focus towards underserved communities and the unequivocal process that differentiates Charge's infrastructure solutions align to deliver reliable and efficient infrastructures to reduce harmful emissions making all communities more sustainable, healthy and equitable places to live, work and play-especially historically disadvantaged communities."

"Inherent in National CORE's mission is to transform lives and communities. In California and across the United States, electric vehicles and other green technology applications will reshape the way people live, connect, and move", said Jeffrey S. Burum, National CORE's Chairman. "By forming this Alliance with Charge Enterprises we will add to our trusted supply chain for sustainable infrastructures, to provide efficient, affordable charging solutions to assist in the EV revolution"

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Charge consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure. We believe the rise of new developing technologies in both industries offers us a unique growth opportunity. Our strategy focuses on acquiring businesses with operations geared toward such technologies' development to revolutionize the telecommunications and EV infrastructure industries with our global portfolio.

Our Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: EV charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To find out more: https://www.charge.us/

About National Community Renaissance (National CORE)

National Community Renaissance, based in Southern California, is one of the nation's largest nonprofit developers of affordable housing. National CORE manages nearly 9,000 affordable, senior, and market-rate units in California, Texas, and Florida. National CORE's strength is in its ability to offer partners an array of in-house capabilities that navigates the complexities of planning, developing, building, managing, and providing supportive services. For more information on National CORE, please visit www.nationalcore.org.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, and changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

