MB Partners Outlines Japan's Brighter Economic Outlook

Finance experts from MB Partners have outlined why Japan's economic outlook is looking prosperous.

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021have today outlined Japan's current stock market performance and its brighter economic outlook.

The country's financial stock market has now become the world's best-performing exchange by hitting new 30-year highs, and finance experts at MB Partnersare confident that Japan's momentum will continue over the coming months.

"Our traders are certainly upbeat at the moment. It is no coincidence that the end of these events has led to the beginning of Japan's strong market performance. Over the last 30 years, six of the eight Olympic hosting countries had subsequently outperformed the MSCI ACWI index in the six months that followed," said Andrew Allbright, Chairman of MB Partners.

He went on to explain, "Once a Prime Minister resigns, leading candidates will pledge to promote greater fiscal stimulus, and with Covid-19 cases diminishing, this has alleviated anxiety and negative economic implications, resulting in Japan's growth outlook seeing a significant boost."

These economically positive developments are not the only factors driving the country's brighter outlook. Japanese companies currently have the best upward earnings revisions trend of all major countries.

The state of emergency in Japan will soon be lifted, reopening the nation's capital with spending on services set to rebound. The rising vaccine rates will allow for more in-person activity, ushering in further economic growth and accelerating into 2022.

MB Partnersis a respected financial services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with an extensive research office in London, United Kingdom. The company's workforce comprises seasoned investment advisors, research analysts, and other financial specialists who collaborate to offer industry-leading financial solutions to a global client base.

MB Partners Media Contact
Mr. Edward Wright, Head of Media & Press
+44,
One Canada Square, London,
E14 5AB, United Kingdom.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


