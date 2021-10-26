Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce Closes $1 Million Equity Financing Priced at $0.01

Existing Institutional Shareholder Invests Additional Capital at a Fixed Price 1,000% Above Current Market Share Price

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, announced today the closing of a $1 million equity financing with a fixed price of $0.01, representing a 1,000% premium to the current market share price.

The funding is from an existing institutional shareholder and is subject to resale under a registration statement or Rule 144 eligibility in six months.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with the continued confidence this existing shareholder is demonstrating by this investment. Our team successfully navigated through the global pandemic, as we successfully closed new and existing renewal business that position us for continued growth. Our business pipeline remains strong and we look forward to many signed contracts going live. This infusion of capital will be used to fuel additional growth and strengthens our balance sheet."

About Beyond Commerce,Inc.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

investors@beyondcommerceinc.com

p702-675-8022

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Beyond Commerce, Inc.

