Start-ups are the engine for economic growth and competitiveness of a country and thus of central importance for the German economy. They break up and change established processes and industries and develop new business models. Innovative products, services and processes of start-ups create new jobs as well as economic and social progress. Innovations are not always of a technical nature, but they are of particular interest to the rail industry, as they promise to increase efficiency, production and quality as well as comfort for rail customers. In addition, technologies invented by start-ups make it possible to reduce maintenance and production costs.

A lot has happened in the sector in recent years: billions in funding for infrastructure expansion, rising passenger numbers, efforts to achieve European rail standards and major transnational projects. At the same time, topics such as urbanisation, sustainability, digitalisation, climate change and, currently, the effects of the coronal pandemic, continue to pose new challenges that need to be met with innovations. Above all, the growing demand for fast, reliable and green mobility is driving the rail market. Digital business models are shedding new light on intermodal travel, taking rail-bound transport to a new level with new high-speed trains or inner-city reinterpretations of rail transport.

This dossier provides a brief and general insight into the startup landscape in Germany, as well as sheds light on the rail industry and its efforts to attract startups in particular. It provides figures on financing rounds and sums, shows in which federal states the most startups are founded and provides an overview of funding opportunities for startups and introduces 33 interesting businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Definition of "start-up"

3. Start-up landscape in Germany

3.1 Effects of the Corona Crisis

3.2 Mobility and Software and Analytics

3.3 Funding programmes

3.4 Start-up promotion in the railway market

4. Start-up companies in the railway market

5. Market trends

6. Conclusion

7. Bibliography

Companies Mentioned

Ceda AI

Conimon

Core Environmental Systems

Datumate

Deutsche Bahn

Eco-Adapt

Embever

Everysens

HOELLEr

HOLOPLOT

Hum

Incoretex

Kepler

Kinemic

Konux

LiveEO

LPS

Machines With Vision

MotionTag

NEVOMO

OTIV

Ottobahn

PANTOhealth

Raildiary

Railvision

SIUT

Strayos

Teralytics

TerraDrone

The Train Brain

TRAINFO

VISCOPIC

ViSenSys

Zeleros

