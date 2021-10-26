Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to $7.0 Million

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant", or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases on August 26 and September 23 2021 regarding the creation and planned spin-out of its 100% owned Minago Nickel Project in Manitoba to form Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ("Flying Nickel"), Silver Elephant has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively with Red Cloud, the "Agents") in connection with a fully marketed private placement (the "Flying Nickel Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 from the sale of the following:

up to 5,000,000 subscription receipts of Flying Nickel (each, a " Non-FT Subscription Receipt ") at a price of $0.70 per Non-FT Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 from the sale of Non-FT Subscription Receipts; and

flow-through eligible subscription receipts of Flying Nickel (each, a "FT Subscription Receipt", and collectively with the Non-FT Subscription Receipts, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $0.77 per FT Subscription Receipt.

The Agents will have the option, exercisable in full or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Flying Nickel Offering, to sell up to an additional $1,000,000 in Offered Securities at their respective offering prices.

Upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), the Offered Securities shall be deemed to be exercised, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder thereof, for the following:

each Non-FT Subscription Receipt shall be automatically converted into one unit of Flying Nickel (each, a " Unit "); and

each FT Subscription Receipt shall be automatically converted into one common share of Flying Nickel to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of Flying Nickel (each a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of Flying Nickel (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.00 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the date of issuance of the Units.

The Escrow Release Conditions include

The completion of the arrangement for the transfer of the Minago Nickel Project in Manitoba into Flying Nickel (the "Arrangement"), which is subject to Silver Elephant shareholder, court and regulatory approvals; The distribution of the Unit Shares, FT Shares and Warrants underlying the Offered Securities being exempt from applicable prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities laws.

Following the completion of the Arrangement scheduled in December 2021, it is expected that Flying Nickel will list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange shortly thereafter.

It is presently expected that there shall be approximately 50,000,000 Flying Nickel shares issued and outstanding upon completion of the Arrangement and immediately prior to the conversion of subscription receipts into common shares.

The proceeds of the Flying Nickel Offering will be kept in escrow and not released to Flying Nickel unless the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied by the deadline provided in the terms of the subscription receipt agreement that will govern the Offered Securities. Following the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, the net proceeds of the Flying Nickel Offering will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Minago Nickel Project as well as for general working capital purposes. The Flying Nickel Offering is scheduled to close on or around November 17, 2021 and is subject to TSX approval.

All dollar values are expressed in Canadian dollars

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining and exploration company in silver, nickel, and vanadium.

Further information about the Minago nickel project and the Arrangement can be found at www.flynickel.com.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

