Greenliant Sampling High Capacity Industrial SATA 2.5" SSDs for High Reliability Applications

A New Class of Industrial Temperature SSDs with Enterprise Grade Features

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Greenliant has introduced a new class of high capacity SATA 2.5" solid state drives (SSDs), offering enterprise grade data reliability, fast performance and industrial temperature operation (-40ºC to +85ºC) for the most demanding environments. G3200 Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSDs, with the industry-standard SATA 6Gb/s interface and popular 2.5" form factor, are compatible with existing and legacy systems, for easy transitioning from hard disk drives (HDDs). See SATA 2.5" Industrial Enterprise SSD information at http://bit.ly/SATA-2point5-Enterprise-SSD.

Benefits of G3200 SATA 2.5" Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSDs include:

High Capacity: Offered in 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB

Offered in 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB On-Chip Adaptive RAID: Protects data from block or die failure and provides reliable failover

Protects data from block or die failure and provides reliable failover Power Loss Protection (PLP) Circuitry: Helps prevent data corruption during power failures

Helps prevent data corruption during power failures Industrial Temperature: Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius

Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius Data Security: Supports hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase

Supports hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase Hot Swappable: Able to remove and plug SSDs without turning off the system

SATA 2.5" Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSDs reach up to 550/530 MB/s sequential read/write performance and provide endurance of 2 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years. Designed with high quality 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND, the G3200 PX Series is ideal for high reliability industrial, video, networking, transportation and aerospace applications.

Availability

Greenliant is sampling its new G3200 Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSDs to customers now, and expects to start volume shipping by the end of 2021. Greenliant is also shipping its ultra-high endurance G3200 EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs in capacities from 800 GB to 1.92 TB, with unrestricted DWPD for five years. For more information about SATA 2.5" Industrial Enterprise SSD products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and EnduroSLC are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tara Yingst

Greenliant

408-200-8062

media@greenliant.com

SOURCE: Greenliant

