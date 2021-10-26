Rapidly Growing Wireless Infrastructure Consultancy Achieves the Most Respected ISMS Standard in the Industry

MD7, a wireless infrastructure consultancy, has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, the international standard for managing data and cyber security. This certifies the process MD7 uses to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, and information entrusted by third parties.

"Some organizations will not hire a company that doesn't have ISO certification," Scott Belie, MD7 chief technology officer, says. "The 27001:2013 certification is for data security, whereas the 9001:2015 certification we completed a few years ago focuses on overall quality and internal processes and controls."

"Getting a certification means that MD7 adheres to the international standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS (information security management system) helping to ensure an organization's information assets are secure," Thomas Leddo, MD7 chief strategy officer, says.

Some of MD7's customers, such as AT&T in the U.S. and Vodafone in Europe, prompted the company to become ISO 9001:2015 certified a few years ago because they adopted policies that encouraged all vendors and partners to be certified. "While achieving ISO 27001:2013, we discovered some other proposal requests that we've been involved with were asking particular questions about the security of data and cybersecurity in general," Leddo says.

More and more companies require vendors and partners to adhere to recognized standards to ensure that the vendors meet third-party standard requirements. It removes some of the work necessary to vet a vendor while providing a high degree of assurance that the company is meeting expected standards, explains Leddo.

"At MD7 continuous improvement is one of our core values. Completing this certification is just one of the ways we are improving our security footprint," Belie says. "With this certification, we are giving our customers better visibility into our security posture by comparing our efforts to a well-known industry benchmark. I congratulate the team on achieving this highly respected accomplishment."

ISO 27001:2013 is an international standard that helps organizations manage the security of their information assets. It provides a management framework for implementing an ISMS (information security management system) to ensure corporate data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. ISO 27001:2013 is supported by its code of practice for information security management, which guides organizations in implementing controls for managing information security risks.

About MD7, LLC

Founded in 2003, MD7 has deep roots in mobile networks and has grown to provide comprehensive expertise to operators worldwide. We understand mobile infrastructure is a valuable asset requiring disciplined management and investment in a rapidly advancing landscape. As the only dedicated global mobile infrastructure consultancy, we believe in extreme partnership and a personalized approach to every opportunity. Our team members, working in the service of operators, are driven by integrity, mutual respect, and commitment to deliver for our partners. For more information, visit www.MD7.com.

