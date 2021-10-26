UK's largest integrated beef production farm business, Blade Farming, Joins as Early Adopter

AgriWebb, creator of the world's leading livestock enterprise management solution serving over 8,500 global farmers and 18 million animals, today announced the launch of AgriWebb Connect, an enhanced livestock enterprise management platform built uniquely for forward-thinking livestock supply chains.

AgriWebb Connect is the only supply chain management solution in the ag industry powered by real-time animal data. The platform arms future-forward market leaders with an understanding of their supply chain at every level of detail, from macro-level comparisons of key performance indicators all the way down to unit-level farm reporting all instantaneously. Perhaps most importantly, AgriWebb Connect unlocks the power to connect individual animal histories from conception to carcass, enhancing the level of intelligence with which supply chain players can make decisions and the level of trust they can build with retailers, partners, and consumers.

"The fact that so much energy and money is spent by tech on social media entertainment while so little resourcing is dedicated to our food production is unbelievable. The launch of AgriWebb Connect means the industry's biggest supply chains will have access to the same real-time data insights that we've been arming farmers with for years, except now with the added ability to connect, collate, and visualize on-farm insights at an unimaginable scale. Unlocking this power not only helps supply chains to succeed; it allows us all to prove out the positive impact we can make on the global sustainability conversation, and it expands our ability to put AgriWebb in the hands of as many farmers as possible," said Justin Webb, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of AgriWebb.

Since inception, AgriWebb has been working with farmers and ranchers all over the world. The company has 8,500 farmers with 18 million animals under management already on its platform. AgriWebb Connect joins the next stage in the industry's evolution by delivering the valuable data farmers have developed and utilized for years, up the supply chain. Working with early adopters across the globe, AgriWebb Connect has seen startling success. In recent work with the UK's largest integrated beef production farm business, Blade Farming, owned by ABP, the company has seen direct correlations to the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of its operations.

"Our farming partners love using AgriWebb to collect information on the farm, we no longer have to visit them and call them daily to get results, we just open our dashboard and see updated numbers as it happens. Our retail customers love this transparency that allows us to report on supply and animal welfare and traceability in real-time," remarked Rebekah Price, Agriculture Manager, ABP.

Together, AgriWebb and Blade Farming have already connected over 75 participating farms via AgriWebb Connect and tracked more than 13,000 individual animal weights within the platform. The value of aggregating this level of data has been near immediate; of note, vaccination record entries are already illuminating the high priority participating rearers place on preventative measures to ensure healthy animals arrive at the finishing stage.

AgriWebb Connect is designed to work hand in hand with AgriWebb's farm-level livestock enterprise management solution, building a holistic, real-time view of the entire supply chain from the same pool of farm-level animal data, enabling supply chain players to level up their operations in the following ways:

A Better Path to Profitability

Increased number of in-spec animals with conception-to-carcass level data insights

Fast, accurate real-time cross-ranch KPI measurement

Greater accuracy for capacity planning and forecasting, from total supply down to individual performance

Supercharged Efficiency

Ability to easily track animal performance data up and down the chain so you can close the loop on genetic data, carcass data, compliance, and more

Ability for all supply chain producers to capture and share real-time data within one connected platform

Elimination of lags, gaps, and inaccuracies in reporting as well as elimination of the need for time-consuming manual data collection

Improved Consumer Retailer Trust:

Better insight into animal welfare practices with full lifetime data across the supply chain

Ability to add unprecedented value to producers by enabling a data capture solution also designed to help farmers gain on-ranch insights and better manage their business

More streamlined value-add and sustainability compliance with complete supply chain traceability and data transparency

AgriWebb Connect is now available, to find out more click here www.agriwebb.com/us/agriwebb-connect

About AgriWebb

AgriWebb is the singular digital platform that moves our industry forward. Our proprietary Livestock Enterprise Management solutions empower producers and supply chain innovators to visualize, connect, and leverage unique business insights to create a more profitable, efficient, and sustainable future. We believe the farmers who carry on the legacy of the livestock industry are also the stewards of our society's future; of a planet that is fertile and a population that is fed. Preferred by over 8,000 farmers worldwide, entrusted to the oversight of more than 18 million animals, and welcoming more than 250 new users each month, AgriWebb is the singular connected platform that enables our industry to innovate as efficiently, sustainably, and successfully as possible.

