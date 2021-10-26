Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm's Killer NFT Trading Cards, Bloody Disgusting Blood Pack, Launches Today

Thirteen One-Of-A-Kind Horror NFTs Branded 'Kill Scenes' Are Now Available Just In Time For Halloween

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, released today a killer series of horror-based NFT trading cards branded as the Bloody Disgusting Blood Pack. In association with The Dark Art Emporium, Cinedigm commissioned well-established horror artists, such as Luke Chueh, Chet Zar, Rick Dienzo, Wes Benscoter, Jeremy Cross and Jim Evans (also known as TAZ), to create these original paintings. Through the guidance of Bloody Disgusting, these talented artists created a rare collection of one-of-a-kind trading cards inspired by their favorite horror movies. The winning bidder of each collectible NFT offered only as a unique 1 of 1 edition will also receive a physical print of the original painting hand-signed by the corresponding artist and delivered worldwide. Cinedigm has partnered with Rad.live to utilize Ara, their comprehensive Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) platform and marketplace as the key back-end solution for this launch. Rad's platform allows a content publisher to package and monetize any type of limited-edition premium content alongside its full streaming service across devices. This initial collection of NFTs comprising Series 1 can be viewed at https://bit.ly/BloodPackNFTrad. For the 6 Nights, 6 Hours and 6 minutes prior to 12 midnight EST on Halloween night, these 13 collectible NFTs will be sold at auction.

In addition, in celebration of all things horror, Cinedigm is offering a free welcome gift in the form of a limited-edition, exclusive NFT trading card to existing and new subscribers of the Company's horror streaming service Screambox. A limited number of subscribers (666 to be exact) will receive one generative art-based Standard Edition NFT collectible trading card that has been specifically designed to generate a limited amount of numbered unique variations with varying degrees of rarity. To redeem, Screambox subscribers will be sent a link to the Screambox NFT marketplace for their chance to claim this welcome gift while supplies last. No additional trading cards will be issued under Series 1 after Halloween night. This collectible generative-art trading card inspired by iconic horror movies was created by the renowned Jim "TAZ" Evans, one of the leading artists in the poster medium.

"We are thrilled to offer at auction our first series of collectible NFT trading cards, while also offering new and existing subscribers to Screambox their first chance at redeeming a free collectible trading card," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's Chief Technology & Product Officer. "We see this as a great opportunity for us to reward our new subscribers, as well as our existing loyal subscribers, by offering them an opportunity to participate in the new and exciting world of collectible NFTs."

"Rad and Cinedigm are continuing to push the industry forward together, and we couldn't be more excited about launching this NFT collection in partnership with them," said Tony Mugavero, Rad's CEO. "We're innovating the next wave of NFTs, working with top-tier artists doing one-of-a-kind works, and pairing that with Bloody Disgusting, utility, and rare collectability all in one. It's a game-changer."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting to drop this first collection of curated NFTs from renowned artists," said Matthew Collado, Co-Founder of Rad. "We see NFT based tokenized access, generative art sets and membership collections as the future of IP creation and content distribution."

"The images created for the first series in these Bloody Disgusting Blood Pack NFTs are incredible," said Tom Owen, Co-Founder of Bloody Disgusting. "Horror fans have a chance to collect these one-of-a-kind NFTs and receive a physical print signed by one of these legendary artists."

For more information go to www.screambox.com/bloodpacks.

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, this initiative continues Cinedigm's core mission to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel) and soon Elvis Presley (The Elvis Presley Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

