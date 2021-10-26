Anzeige
26.10.2021 | 15:29
The annual InsurTech100 list recognised e-bot7 as one of the most innovative InsurTech companies worldwide

Munich, Oct. 26, 2021(a LivePerson company), one of the leading providers of Conversational AI, is recognised on the InsurTech100 list. The prestigious ranking lists the world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges in insurance, thus transforming the global insurance industry.

Xaver Lehmann, CEO and co-founder of e-bot7, stated, "We are honoured to be listed amongst the 100 most innovative companies in the InsurTech sector. This announcement is a huge success for e-bot7 after being also recognised on the AIFINTECH100 list in September. With our Conversational AI platform, we are transforming the insurance industry by offering a highly scalable and effective solution to optimise customer communication."

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Consumers and businesses increasingly expect insurance cover to be offered via a range of digital and offline channels, and insurers that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time. The InsurTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as underwriting, pricing, IoT devices, distribution and data & analytics."

The InsurTech sector has experienced huge growth in recent years as a shifting customer landscape, and increased use of digital channels due to COVID-19 has necessitated innovation within the insurance industry. As a result, the global InsurTech market is projected to grow at CAGR of 34.4% and be worth $119.4bn by 2027, according to figures published by Valuates Reports, a market research company.

As a result, this year's process to identify the 100 InsurTech innovation leaders was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a longlist of over 1,400 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or to generate efficiency improvements across the insurance value chain.

A full list of the InsurTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.TheInsurTech100.com.

