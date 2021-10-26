Andersen Global enhances its African Platform with the addition of Cameroon-based collaborating firm Phoenix Advisory Limited.

Phoenix Advisory includes Managing Partner Albert Désiré Zang and more than 10 professionals. The firm provides tax services to individuals, businesses and corporations based in Cameroon and other African countries.

"Each of our professionals is dedicated to serving clients at the highest level," Albert said. "Our growth is driven by clients' needs, and it is important for us to expand our expertise and resources. Andersen Global's commitment to quality service strengthens our capabilities, and together, we will deliver seamless service to our clients locally and abroad."

"Albert and his colleagues are a high-caliber team whose ambitions and enthusiasm set them apart," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added. "They have exceptional knowledge of business and tax regulations in Cameroon and Africa, and share our organization's culture and values. Their addition is another important component to our expansion strategy in the region as we continue to build out our practice on the continent."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 323 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

