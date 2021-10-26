Anzeige
26.10.2021
DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Oct-2021 / 14:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc (Superdry) (the Company)

26 October 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2021 Restricted Share Awards

On 22 October 2021, the PDMR named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately below. 

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to award 
Name / Position of PDMR 
 
Julian Dunkerton - Chief Executive Officer        143,426 
Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer           60,657 
Silvana Bonello - Chief Operating Officer         51,761 
Phil Dickinson - Creative Director            70,100 
Craig McGregor - Global Retail Director          46,183 
Justin Lodge - Chief Marketing Officer          39,841 
Ruth Daniels - General Counsel and Company Secretary   39,044 
Shaun Packe - Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director 36,653

The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 22 October 2021.

No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.

The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service. The Remuneration Committee retains discretion to reduce the vesting level of the awards to the CEO and CFO after key strategic measures over the vesting period have been considered and such awards are subject to a two-year post vesting holding period. Vesting conditions relating to the satisfaction of personal performance measures apply to the awards granted to others.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                          1. Julian Dunkerton 
       Name                 2. Shaun Wills 
a)                         3. Silvana Bonello 
                          4. Phil Dickinson 
                          5. Craig McGregor 
                          6. Justin Lodge 
                          7. Ruth Daniels 
                          8. Shaun Packe 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                          1. Chief Executive Officer 
       Position/status           2. Chief Financial Officer 
a)                         3. Chief Operating Officer 
                          4. Creative Director 
                          5. Global Retail Director 
                          6. Chief Marketing Officer 
                          7. General Counsel and Company Secretary 
                          8. Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                         Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                         Superdry Plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                         213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                         Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                         ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                        Grant of restricted share awards structured as conditional share 
                         awards under the Superdry Performance Share Plan 
 
 
 
                         Price(s)          Volume(s) 
                                       1. 143,426 
                          1. Nil 2. 60,657 
                          2. Nil 
       Price(s) and volume(s)        3. Nil 3. 51,761 
c)                         4. Nil 
                          5. Nil 4. 70,100 
                          6. Nil 
                          7. Nil 5. 46,183 
                          8. Nil 
                                       6. 39,841 
 
                                       7. 39,044 
                                       8. 36,653 
                         Price(s)          Aggregated Volume(s) 
 
d)                                    1. 487,665 
       Aggregated information      1. Nil

e) Date of the transaction

22 October 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue 

For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels       +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary    ruth.daniels@superdry.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  125255 
EQS News ID:  1243723 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243723&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 09:44 ET (13:44 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
