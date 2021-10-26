DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Oct-2021 / 14:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc (Superdry) (the Company)

26 October 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2021 Restricted Share Awards

On 22 October 2021, the PDMR named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately below.

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to award Name / Position of PDMR Julian Dunkerton - Chief Executive Officer 143,426 Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer 60,657 Silvana Bonello - Chief Operating Officer 51,761 Phil Dickinson - Creative Director 70,100 Craig McGregor - Global Retail Director 46,183 Justin Lodge - Chief Marketing Officer 39,841 Ruth Daniels - General Counsel and Company Secretary 39,044 Shaun Packe - Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director 36,653

The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 22 October 2021.

No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.

The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service. The Remuneration Committee retains discretion to reduce the vesting level of the awards to the CEO and CFO after key strategic measures over the vesting period have been considered and such awards are subject to a two-year post vesting holding period. Vesting conditions relating to the satisfaction of personal performance measures apply to the awards granted to others.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1. Julian Dunkerton Name 2. Shaun Wills a) 3. Silvana Bonello 4. Phil Dickinson 5. Craig McGregor 6. Justin Lodge 7. Ruth Daniels 8. Shaun Packe 2 Reason for the notification 1. Chief Executive Officer Position/status 2. Chief Financial Officer a) 3. Chief Operating Officer 4. Creative Director 5. Global Retail Director 6. Chief Marketing Officer 7. General Counsel and Company Secretary 8. Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Superdry Plc b) LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of restricted share awards structured as conditional share awards under the Superdry Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 143,426 1. Nil 2. 60,657 2. Nil Price(s) and volume(s) 3. Nil 3. 51,761 c) 4. Nil 5. Nil 4. 70,100 6. Nil 7. Nil 5. 46,183 8. Nil 6. 39,841 7. 39,044 8. 36,653 Price(s) Aggregated Volume(s) d) 1. 487,665 Aggregated information 1. Nil

e) Date of the transaction

22 October 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary ruth.daniels@superdry.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 125255 EQS News ID: 1243723 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243723&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 09:44 ET (13:44 GMT)