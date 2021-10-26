DJ Petrofac Limited: Completion of Bookbuild for Firm Placing and Placing

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Completion of Bookbuild for Firm Placing and Placing 26-Oct-2021 / 15:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release

26 October 2021

Completion of Bookbuild for Firm Placing and Placing

Further to the announcement earlier today relating to the proposed Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer (the " Announcement"), Petrofac Limited (the "Company" or "Petrofac") is pleased to announce the completion of the Bookbuild for the Firm Placing and Placing.

Defined terms in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.

Pursuant to the Firm Placing and Placing and Open Offer, a total of 173,597,412 New Shares will be issued at the Offer Price of 115 pence per New Share (subject to the conditions noted below), raising gross proceeds of GBP199.6 million (USUSD275.0 million).

The New Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares currently in issue.

Result of the Firm Placing and the Placing

87,119,226 New Shares have been placed under the Firm Placing ("Firm Placing Shares"). 86,478,186 New Shares have been placed under the Placing ("Placing Shares"), subject to clawback to satisfy valid applications by Qualifying Shareholders under the terms of the Open Offer. The Firm Placing Shares are not subject to clawback and are not part of the Placing and Open Offer.

Open Offer

The Open Offer will open on 28 October 2021 with Qualifying Shareholders having an Open Offer entitlement of one Open Offer Shares for every four existing ordinary shares registered in the name of the relevant Qualifying Shareholder on the Record Date (and so in proportion to any other existing ordinary shares then held) on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Prospectus (and in the case of Qualifying Non-CREST Shareholders, the Application Form will be despatched to shareholders). The Open Offer is expected to close at 11.00 a.m. on 11 November 2021.

Further details on the Open Offer will be included in the Prospectus.

General Meeting

The Capital Raise is conditional upon, amongst other things, shareholder approval of certain resolutions at the General Meeting of the Company which is expected to take place at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ, United Kingdom at 10.00 a.m. on 12 November 2021; and on the Sponsor and Placing Agreement becoming, or being declared, unconditional in all respects.

The General Meeting has been arranged on the assumption that the General Meeting will be able to be held as an open, physical meeting in line with the UK Government's Covid-19 regulations. If the position changes, the Company will communicate any updates on its website at www.petrofac.com and, where appropriate, through an announcement to the market, before the

General Meeting.

Ayman Asfari and family are a substantial shareholder for the purposes of Chapter 11 of the Listing Rules and Mr Asfari is a director of the Company. Mr Asfari and family are therefore considered to be a related party for the purposes of Chapter 11 of the Listing Rules. Mr Asfari and family have irrevocably committed to subscribe for New Shares in the Capital Raise with an aggregate value of approximately USUSD38 million.

This commitment constitutes a related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.5R and is of sufficient size to require Shareholder approval under Listing Rule 11.1.7R(3). This approval will be sought at the General Meeting and Mr. Asfari and family will not vote on such resolution. Any additional New Shares issued to Mr. Asfari and family as a result of their taking up Open Offer Entitlements are exempt from the rules regarding related party transactions under Chapter 11 of the Listing Rules.

Schroders plc (acting on behalf of its clients) ("Schroders") is a substantial shareholder for the purposes of Chapter 11 of the Listing Rules. Schroders is therefore considered to be a related party for the purposes of Chapter 11 of the Listing Rules. Schroders has agreed to subscribe for 34,222,244 New Shares at the Offer Price, comprising 17,174,308 New Shares pursuant to the Firm Placing and 17,047,936 Open Offer Shares pursuant to the Placing and Open Offer.

The participation in the Capital Raise by Schroders constitutes a related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.5R and is of sufficient size to require Shareholder approval under Listing Rule 11.1.7R(3). This approval will be sought at the General Meeting and Schroders will not vote on such resolution. Any additional New Shares issued to Schroders as a result of their taking up Open Offer Entitlements are exempt from the rules regarding related party transactions under Chapter 11 of the Listing Rules.

Prospectus

The Prospectus will, following publication, be sent to shareholders that have elected to receive hard copies and be made available, subject to certain exceptions, on the Company's website at www.petrofac.com.

Ends

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Petrofac is Alison Broughton, Secretary to the Board.

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Goldman Sachs

+44 (0) 207 774 1000

Bertie Whitehead

Chris Pilot

Tom Hartley

J.P. Morgan

+44 (0)20 7742 4000

Edmund Byers

Barry Weir

Will Holyoak

Detailed timetable

Record Date for entitlements under the Open Offer 6.00 p.m. on 25 October 2021 Announcement of the Capital Raise 7.00 a.m. on 26 October 2021 Announcement of the results of the Firm Placing and Placing 26 October 2021 Publication of Prospectus and posting of Prospectus and Application Forms 26 October 2021 Ex-entitlement date for the Open Offer 27 October 2021 as soon as Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts in CREST of Qualifying CREST Shareholders practicable after 8.00 a.m. on 28 October 2021 Latest recommended time and date for requesting withdrawal of Open Offer Entitlements from CREST 4.30 p.m. on 5 November 2021 Latest recommended time and date for depositing Open Offer Entitlements into CREST 3.00 p.m. on 8 November 2021 Latest time and date for splitting Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims) 3.00 p.m. on 9 November 2021 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy or submission of proxy appointments electronically 10.00 a.m. on 10 November 2021 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as 11.00 a.m. on 11 appropriate) November 2021 General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 12 November 2021 Announcement of the results of the General Meeting and Capital Raise

