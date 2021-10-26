Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma! Steht die nächste bahnbrechende News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919081 ISIN: US1013881065 Ticker-Symbol: BOT 
Frankfurt
26.10.21
08:02 Uhr
40,800 Euro
+1,000
+2,51 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,40041,40022:00
40,60041,20022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2021 | 22:17
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the market close.

Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's results.

What:Bottomline First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When:Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time:5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call:US: (877) 407-3980
International: (201) 689-8475
Webcast:https://investors.bottomline.com (https://investors.bottomline.com)

A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on November 9, 2021 through midnight on November 15, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (877) 660-6853 or International dial in: (201) 612-7415, Conference ID: 13712730.

Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Bottomline:
Bottomline.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Brownrigg
Bottomline
(603) 501-4899
Investors@bottomline.com

Corporate Communications
John Stevens
Bottomline

BTInvestorPR


BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.