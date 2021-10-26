Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the market close.
Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's results.
|What:
|Bottomline First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
|When:
|Tuesday, November 9, 2021
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. ET
|Live Call:
|US: (877) 407-3980
|International: (201) 689-8475
|Webcast:
|https://investors.bottomline.com (https://investors.bottomline.com)
A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on November 9, 2021 through midnight on November 15, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (877) 660-6853 or International dial in: (201) 612-7415, Conference ID: 13712730.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Brownrigg
Bottomline
(603) 501-4899
Investors@bottomline.com
Corporate Communications
John Stevens
Bottomline
BTInvestorPR