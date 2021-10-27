Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Dilafor recruits first patient to Phase 2a study of tafoxiparin in women diagnosed with preeclampsia

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - October 27, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company Dilafor, a drug development company focusing on the development of tafoxiparin for obstetric indications, has enrolled the first patient in a clinical Phase 2a study with tafoxiparin in pregnant women diagnosed with preeclampsia.



Dilafor has now enrolled the first patient in a Phase 2a pilot study that will investigate whether treatment with subcutaneously administered tafoxiparin can improve the outcome of preeclampsia. To explore the treatment efficacy and clinical benefit, ultrasound examinations of the mother and fetus as well as measurment of a panel of established biomarkers for preeclampsia will be performed.

The exploratory, open label, randomized, parallel-group, Phase 2a pilot study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of daily subcutaneous tafoxiparin treatment from the time of diagnosis for up to 4 weeks. The study is planned to include 23 pregnant women in 26 to 34 weeks of gestation who are diagnosed with preeclampsia. The pregnant women will be randomized to either subcutaneous injection of tafoxiparin and standard of care or only standard of care, which is usually symptomatic treatment with anti-hypertensive drugs.

"The unmet medical need in preeclampsia is enormous, and due to the complexity of the condition it remains a signficant hurdle in women's health and obstretics. We welcome Dilafor's initiative to investigate the potential of tafoxiparin in this challenging medical condition and are looking forward to take part of the Phase 2a study results", comments Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Preeclampsia is diagnosed in 5-8% of all pregnant women globally and can lead to severe fetal and maternal complications. One third of cases are severe in degree with extreme risk of preterm birth and maternal and fetal sequela. Long-term vascular complications, including stroke and cardiovascular problems, are reported early in life in women with a history of preeclampsia. The condition consistently remains among the top three causes of maternal death in both high-income and low-income countries.

Karolinska Development's direct ownership in Dilafor amounts to 1% and indirect ownership interest via KDev Investment in Dilafor amounts to 30%.

