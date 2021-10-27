Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce that it has engaged KGK Science (KGK) and Fryer Inc. (Fryer) as two outside regulatory consultants to support commercialization efforts for Artemic and other MyCell® technology ingredients in U.S. and Mexico markets.

Glow has engaged the regulatory consultants to progress a U.S. and Mexico market entry strategy for the potential sale and distribution of the Company's portfolio of advanced nutraceutical ingredients and Artemic Rescue oral spray. This step forward builds on Glow's previously announced submission of Artemic to Health Canada as a Natural Health Product.1

"We are currently in the process of clearing regulatory requirements for the sale and marketing of Artemic and other MyCell® ingredients for the North American market," said Tom Glawdel, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech. "As a part of our commitment to the highest quality and compliance standards, we have engaged Freyr for the Mexican market and KGK Science for the US market. We look forward to working with the professionals at both companies who have vast experience in navigating the critical regulatory requirements for novel natural health products as we execute on Glow's commercial strategy in North America."

KGK Sciences are engaged to provide broad regulatory counsel for preparing Artemic for sale in the United States as a dietary supplement, and to make an assessment regarding the regulatory impact of the application of MyCell® technology to novel dietary ingredients. Freyr has been engaged to provide regulatory counsel to register Artemic for sale in Mexico through the health authority COFEPRIS as a herbal remedy. These engagements include advisory around regulatory status of proposed ingredients, registration, labelling of products, importing requirements, communication with health authorities and compilation of supporting data amongst other initiatives.

MyCell® technology is Glow's proprietary naturally derived delivery system which dramatically improves the absorption, bioavailability and effectiveness of active compounds including cannabinoids, vitamins, botanicals and more. It transforms poorly absorbed compounds into clear, water-compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption and precision dosing, and uses only naturally derived components to avoid unpleasant, bitter tastes of synthetic ingredients.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.



About Freyr

Freyr is a leading consumer regulatory services and solutioning company offering comprehensive range of services for Food and Food Supplements manufacturers and distributors to ensure their products meet the latest global Regulatory compliance requirements. With regional offices in North America, Europe, MENA and APAC and a vast partner network spanning in 120 countries, Freyr is uniquely positioned to accelerate large, medium and small food, cosmetics and personal care, homecare, medical devices, drugs and pharmaceutical companies with the innovations and regulatory support so they can bring high-quality and sustainable products to market, faster.

https://www.freyrsolutions.com/

About KGK Science

Founded in 1997, KGK a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ketamine One (NEO: MEDI), is a leading North American contract research organization that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis and emerging psychedelic industries. The business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK's other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. On an approximate basis, the business to date has produced 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points.

https://www.kgkscience.com/

About Ketamine One

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) (NEO: MEDI) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 16 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company's wholly-owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary's 24-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

Recent News

Glow Takes Receipt of MyCell® Reactor for Prototyping and Formulation for Canadian Processing; Receives CSA Standards Approval. Full story here: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news-blog/glow-takes-receipt-of-mycell-reactor-for-prototyping-and-formulation-for-canadian-processing-receives-csa-standards-approval

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Glow LifeTech Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

ir@glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

1 See Glow press release dated April 27, 2021

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100958