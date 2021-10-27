WESTPAY AB: WESTPAY AND TRIVEC COMPLETE SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF NEXT GENERATION PAYMENT SOLUTION

The cooperation between Westpay and Trivec is well underway and has passed a critical milestone. The first Trivec customer, O'Learys at Tele2 Arena, is now operational with Westpay's payment solution integrated with Trivec's POS (Point-Of-Sale) system.



As communicated on 23rd March 2021, Westpay signed a cooperation agreement with a leading European POS provider, and will be their preferred partner for payment solutions. This POS provider, Trivec, and Westpay have completed all the preparations necessary to launch payment solution to the market. The first customer installation is completed, and more installations will follow.

- This is a great partnership which now has entered its commercial phase. At Westpay we are proud in supporting Trivecwith our payment solution, making it a natural part of their overall offering. First pilot is up and running and the customer is very pleased. Together with Trivec, we have managed to create a joint solution that makes a significant difference for the customer. Simplicity, performance, and overall customer experience have been critical keys in our joint effort, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

- For us at Trivec, quality, and simplicity are key when we innovate. Very few partners can manage this in a way that meets our demands. Westpay showed early-on that they had the knowledge, resources, and technology to deliver our needed features. I am pleased to see what our collaboration managed to create in such a short time and my expectations for the future are high. With this joint solution, we now have the payment solution we need to care for our customers in the best possible way, says Henrik Larsson, CRO at Trivec.



About Trivec

Trivec is a leading supplier of POS-solutions and Beverage System to the European hospitality market. Our solutions help optimize payment and facilitate operations management for restaurants, bars, and hotels. Trivec's product offering includes POS-systems, card payment terminals, mobile devices and beverage dispensing systems, with flexible options for integration with booking, finance, personnel, purchasing and inventory functions. Founded in 1993, Trivec locally serves more than 8,000 customers from offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, and France.

For more information: www.trivecgroup.com

