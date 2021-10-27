Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Frankfurt
27.10.21
09:09 Uhr
11,455 Euro
-0,715
-5,88 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,40511,71511:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR11,455-5,88 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.