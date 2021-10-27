- (PLX AI) - Kindred shares dropped 12% after earnings for the third quarter and outlook for the fourth came in below analyst expectations.
- • Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 million
- • Q4 outlook for gross winnings revenue was GBP 220-260 million, much lower than consensus of GBP 311 million
- • The weaker-than-expected Q3 is due to a soft performance from the sportsbook and in France, which is a key revenue generator for Kindred
- • Meanwhile, the company said last night it would stay closed to Dutch residence until getting a license, estimated in Q2 of next year
