- (PLX AI) - Novozymes shares fell more than 2%, completing a retracement after initial gains on the back of better-than-expected earnings yesterday.
- • The guidance upgrade was merely catching up with consensus, and Novozymes has a growth profile that doesn't justify its valuation, DNB said, reiterating sell
- • The risk/reward is unfavorable given the low visibility and organic growth outlook: DNB
- • Novozymes has a credible new strategy, but current valuation is at a premium, Kepler said, maintaining a reduce rating on the stock
