The "UK Payroll Training" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Payroll is among one of the most important functions of an organisation. It manages the financial relationship between employers and employees. This highly popular course includes both theory and digital payroll skills.
You will gain practical experience on how to run a payroll, so you get to know the processes, legislation, and procedures.
Everyone who completes the course gets:
- A certificate (Accredited certificate and on the success of your assessments where applicable)
- A manual as your resources tool
What are the Course Requirements?
There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.
What will be the Career Path?
- Payroll Administrator
- Payroll Manager
- International Payroll Manager
- CIS specialist
- HR Manager
What is provided with the Course?
- Course Material
- Recording of Training
- Aftercare Course Support
Key Topics Covered:
Payroll Theory: (Day 1 and 2)
- Topic 1: Payroll Administration
- Topic 2: Introduction Employment Law
- Topic 3: Starters and Leavers
- Topic 4: Tax
- Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution
- Topic 5: Minimum Wage
- Topic 6: Holiday Leave
- Topic 7: SSP
- Topic 8: SMP
- Topic 9: Student Loan
- Topic 10: Child Care
- Topic 11: Automatic Enrolment
Sage Payroll: (Day 3 and 4)
- Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll
- Check the legislation settings in your software
- Configure your software to suit your company requirements
Set-up and amend:
- Employee Records
- Payments and Deduction
- Basic Pension Schemes
- Users and Access Rights
- Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports
- Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll
- Email appropriate payslips to employees
- Perform and submit RTI routines including:
- Full Payment Submission (FPS)
- National Insurance Number Verification (NVR)
- Employer Payment Summary (EPS)
- Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions
- Set up new starters and process leavers
- Complete Period End Routines including producing the P3
- Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rak4d
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005531/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900