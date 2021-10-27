The "UK Payroll Training" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Payroll is among one of the most important functions of an organisation. It manages the financial relationship between employers and employees. This highly popular course includes both theory and digital payroll skills.

You will gain practical experience on how to run a payroll, so you get to know the processes, legislation, and procedures.

Everyone who completes the course gets:

A certificate (Accredited certificate and on the success of your assessments where applicable)

A manual as your resources tool

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.

What will be the Career Path?

Payroll Administrator

Payroll Manager

International Payroll Manager

CIS specialist

HR Manager

What is provided with the Course?

Course Material

Recording of Training

Aftercare Course Support

Key Topics Covered:

Payroll Theory: (Day 1 and 2)

Topic 1: Payroll Administration

Topic 2: Introduction Employment Law

Topic 3: Starters and Leavers

Topic 4: Tax

Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution

Topic 5: Minimum Wage

Topic 6: Holiday Leave

Topic 7: SSP

Topic 8: SMP

Topic 9: Student Loan

Topic 10: Child Care

Topic 11: Automatic Enrolment

Sage Payroll: (Day 3 and 4)

Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll

Check the legislation settings in your software

Configure your software to suit your company requirements

Set-up and amend:

Employee Records

Payments and Deduction

Basic Pension Schemes

Users and Access Rights

Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports

Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll

Email appropriate payslips to employees

Perform and submit RTI routines including:

Full Payment Submission (FPS)

National Insurance Number Verification (NVR)

Employer Payment Summary (EPS)

Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions

Set up new starters and process leavers

Complete Period End Routines including producing the P3

Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll

