Aptevo Therapeutics Presents Promising Clinical Data on Its Lead Leukemia Drug Candidate APVO436 at The Second Virtual Conference on Controversies in Leukemias, Euroleuk2021

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technologies, will participate at the 2nd Virtual Congress on Controversies in Leukemias (EuroLeuk), an international leukemia symposium which is being held October 28-29, 2021, with a Poster Presentation. The poster abstract was selected as one of the best abstracts and included into the Congress program as an oral presentation as well. Euroleuk2021 will provide clinicians and biologists with state-of-the-art recommendations regarding patient care and insights into controversies and new therapeutic perspectives in the field (https://euroleuk2021.com/).

The Aptevo presentations will focus on the clinical safety, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy signals obtained so far during the ongoing multi-institutional Phase 1B clinical study of Aptevo's lead leukemia drug candidate APVO436 in 46 adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelopid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Both the oral slide presentation and the poster presentation will be delivered by the lead author Dr. Fatih Uckun, the leukemia expert and Chief Clinical Advisor of Aptevo. The shared title of the talk and poster is: CD3xCD123 Bispecific Antibody APVO436 for Biotherapy of Relapsed/Refractory AML/MDS. Dr. Uckun's co-authors are Dr. Justin Watts (University of Miami), Dr. Tara L. Lin (University of Kansas), Dr. Alice Mims (The Ohio State University), Dr. Prapti Patel (University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center), Dr. Paul Shami (University of Utah), Dr. Elisabeth Cull (Greenville Health System), Dr. Christopher R. Cogle (University of Florida), Dr. Cynthia Lee (Aptevo Therapeutics), and Dr. Eunice Wang (Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center).

"We are very excited about the APVO436 data, demonstrating that our lead drug is generally well tolerated and showing preliminary signs of efficacy in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML and MDS who are in urgent need for new therapeutic options," said Marvin White, CEO of Aptevo. "Our work on APVO436 is on-going and we look forward to sharing new outcomes, as they become available."

About APVO436

Overexpression of CD123 is the hallmark of many forms of leukemia. Aptevo's lead proprietary drug candidate, APVO436 is a bispecific CD3xCD123 ADAPTIR that is designed to redirect the immune system of the patient to destroy leukemia cells expressing the target CD123 molecule on their surface. This antibody-like recombinant protein therapeutic is designed to engage both leukemia cells and T-cells of the immune system and bring them closely together to trigger the destruction of leukemia cells. APVO436 has been engineered using Aptevo's proprietary and enabling bioengineering methods and is designed to reduce the likelihood and severity of CRS. APVO436 has received orphan drug designation ("orphan status") for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Aptevo is seeking to improve treatment outcomes of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates as therapeutics for treatment of disease, advancement of its clinical trials and its expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "engineered," "breakthrough," "innovative," "innovation," "promising," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies generally; and changes in regulatory, social, and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, including our ability to obtain regulatory clearance to commence clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, actions of activist stockholders, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the novel coronavirus (referred to as COVID-19). These risks are not exhaustive, Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.

